'2 States' for Real? Andhra Man Tells Parents about Punjabi Girlfriend and This is What Happened Next

It’s always been a tricky ride for those sailing on the love boat — whether it be confessing their love to each other or dropping the news to their parents. Dating and love marriages in India have rarely been an easy affair, especially when it comes to confide in and convince the family. The situation becomes even tougher when your partner comes from a different community than yours.

Twitter was all déjà vu as a love story similar to the film 2 States — starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and based on Chetan Bhagat’s popular novel of the same name — emerged on the microblogging platform. In a dramatic yet hilarious turn of events, a man from Andhra Pradesh got everyone curious as he informed his family about his Punjabi girlfriend and shared the incident on Twitter.

The man Vivek Raju recently posted about sharing the news about his girlfriend to his parents. He wrote in his tweet: “Fun times in the house. Mom is okay. Dad has gone completely silent. Having fun observing this once in a lifetime reaction from parents (unless my brother drops a bomb too).” He later added that his girlfriend’s family is fine with them dating and everything.

Broke the news about my girlfriend to my parents last night. We are from Andhra. Girlfriend is Punjabi.Fun times in the house. Mom is okay. Dad has gone completely silent. Having fun observing this once in a lifetime reaction from parents (unless my brother drops a bomb too) — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

After avoiding the whole topic for a while the father decided to meet his son’s girlfriend, completely overlooking the global pandemic threatening the country. The suggestion of a video call was also outrightly rejected as the father wanted to meet the girl face-to-face.

Although Vivek Raju informed that his girlfriend’s family was cool about them dating and there was no drama involved when she broke the news at her place. Alas, the same didn’t happen at his place. People were intrigued as Vivek shared the updates on his social media handle, anticipating what he will share next.

