Two Supermassive Blackholes May Collide in the Next Three Years, Finds Study

Astronomers are bracing themselves for one of the most spectacular sightings in the cosmos that they believe could happen within a couple of years. Upon studying a distant galaxy named SDSS J1430+2303, scientists noticed fluctuations of light from its centre. These fluctuations are believed to be the result of two supermassive black holes that may soon collide with each other.

The collision is expected to happen as soon as three years. The combined mass of these two black holes is estimated to be equal to 200 million Suns. The collision is believed to be a once-in-eons event where two supermassive blackholes will merge into one gigantic cosmic entity.

The collision of these black holes sends extremely strong gravitational waves across the space-time fabric and the detection is done using gravitational wave instruments named LIGO and Virgo. However, these instruments seldom detect the collisions since the gravitational ripples that the mergers generate are in a frequency range that are too low to be detected by current observatories on earth.

The collision of the black holes was suggested by astronomers based on the fact that galaxies are home to supermassive black holes and that galaxies collide, quite often that is. NASA shared a simulation of what two black holes on the brink of collision looks like. Watch:

In the cases of black holes at the centre of the galaxy SDSS J1430+2303, researchers expect an immense outburst of light across the spectrum. The data that the outburst will convey will help scientists carve out what exactly goes on in such events.

The mysterious behaviour at the centre of the mentioned galaxy was first detected by a team of astronomers led by Ning Jiang from the University of Science and Technology, China. With a confidence index of 99.96 percent, the researchers suggested that the behaviour can be a result of binary supermassive black holes. The team named the characteristic of the galaxy, the “smoking gun,” as reported by Science Alert.

