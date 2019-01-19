Two UP Girls Pretended to be Boys for 4 Years to Run Sick Father's Barber Shop

When their father got paralysed, young Jyoti and Neha had very little choice. Their father ran a barber shop, their only source of income. With their father rendered unfit, it fell on the two teenagers to take charge of the shop. So they cut off their hair, donned men's clothes, changes their names and got to work.Four years from then, state authorities have finally taken note of these two sisters from Kusinagar and have extended them financial support.After local reports brought the girls' incredible story to public attention this year, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Kushinagar Abhishek Pandey and MLA Mani Tripthi offered the girl some financial assistance, The Times of India reported.They also said they will write to the state government to provide further funds and assistance to the girls so that they can set up a beauty parlour instead and earn a decent living. However, the girls have allegedly said that they want to continue running the barber shop in Banwari Tola as it has started getting popular ever since the media reported on them.Jyoti, 18 and Neha, 16, had taken up the names Deepak and Raju to pull of their roles as boys. though the two girls were fairly well known in their village which consisted of about 100 houses, they managed to evade recognition from friends and neighbours, the Guardian reported.Despite a growth in the Indian economy over the past decade, women's participation in labour force has reduced. Activists and researchers attribute a large portion of this drop to the fact that many women are unable to continue working professionally after getting married. Others credit it to the highly unsafe working conditions for women, especially in rural and suburban areas.In 2018, a Thomson Reuters Foundation survey calling India the most unsafe country for women attracted wide scale criticism and debate regarding the state of safety and security of women in public spaces in India.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.