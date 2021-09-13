Two Wild Bears Play Football And Entertain Villagers In Odisha

One of the best gifts of the Internet is that it opened for us the hitherto unknown, secret talents of animals. We have seen a well-mannered dog that sits and eats with its parent, an elephant that draws water from a tube-well and a whale that gave a friendly nudge to a paddleboarder.

Now, in the latest episode of ‘smart animals’, we have two wild bears that decided to display their football-playing skills, before carrying off the ball to the forest. The incident took place at at Sukigaon village of Nabarangpur district in Odisha on Sunday.

A few youngsters from the village were playing football when two wild bears appeared. After the humans ran for their lives leaving back the football, the bears started playing with the ball by kicking and tossing it up with their legs and mouths. Later, the bears took the football and went inside the forest. A few of the frightened players, who had stopped at a distance from the field, captured the match in photos on their smartphones.

Jugal Sahu, a resident of the village, said: “We have seen bears on the outskirts of the village before, but this is the first time we saw them playing football. We thought this happened only in circuses, and it was a memorable sight for us."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here