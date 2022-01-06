Two Women Exchange Engagement Rings in Maharashtra, Wedding in Goa Soon

Two women, both doctors, got engaged with a commitment ring exchange ceremony in Maharashtra. The couple is planning to get married in Goa soon, ANI reported. Last week in Nagpur, Paromita Mukherjee and Surbhi Mitra vowed to spend their lives together and in love. They shared their coming-out journey with ANI. Mukherjee said that she and her partner call their relationship a “lifetime commitment". While Mukherjee’s father knew about her sexual orientation since 2013, she told her mother recently. She was initially “shocked", but later conceded because she wanted her daughter to be happy. Mitra shared that her family had known her sexual orientation all along and that she had never felt any resistance from them regarding it. In fact, they had been happy with the knowledge.

Mitra is a psychiatrist by profession and she shared how people talk to her about leading dual lives because they could not stand up for themselves. While Indian law does not recognise same-sex marriages, in recent times, many have chosen to, in Mitra’s words, stand up for their authentic selves and happiness. Recently, a gay couple in Hyderabad made their relationship official in a private ceremony. In a promising ceremony, Supriyo Chakraborty (31) and Abhay Dang (34) celebrated their union and exchanged vows of togetherness and companionship in presence of close friends and family members.

Supriyo and Abhay wore tuxedos and celebrated their 8-year-long journey together in a ceremony that also involved walking down the aisle and best man speeches. Sophia David, the couple’s friend and a member of the LGBTQ community in the city, officiated the ceremony. While no marital rituals and official formalities were involved, the couple made sure to include both Bengali and Punjabi traditions.

Countries all over the world took heartening strides to be inclusive to the LGBTQ community in the last year. While attaining a utopian equality among the society and its marginalised sections can still be a long way to go, 2021 did manage to crease out some roadblocks in that direction. Many countries scrapped laws that were regressive for the community while some laws were introduced to make life a little easier for them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.