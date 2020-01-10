Two-Year-Old Swallows 23 Magnetic Beads, Needs Surgery to Remove Them

A regular visit to the pediatrician turned out to be a serious affair for a family in Tennessee, US.

The Cookes got to know after an X-ray that their two-year-old son Caiden had swallowed 23 magnetic beads.

Nikki Cooke said her son apparently swallowed the beads during a visit to his grandparents.

Remembering the ordeal, Caiden’s father Josh told WSMV-TV that they learned about the situation only at a hospital in Vanderbilt.

It took a moment for the couple to realize that it was “a big deal” and that they needed to act fast. Josh say, it went from a trivial thing to “my two-year-old is about to have surgery”.

Although Caiden is alright after undergoing the surgery, the family is now warning others to be alert and aware regarding the tiny magnetic beads.

Speaking to WSMV-TV, Nikki Cooke said that if one buys the beads, they should be able to supervise; more so if there are kids in the house or the possibility that small children “are going to be around”.

Associate Professor of Pediatric Surgery at a children’s hospital at Vanderbilt, Dr Harold Lovvorn said the beads can pass through the intestinal track differently. “When their magnetic force comes into the right field, they can attach to each other and can trap the bowel, create holes and cause bowel obstruction,” he added.

