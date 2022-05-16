Two Zebras or a Lion, What Do You See First in This Optical Illusion?

Since optical illusions are very much in trend these days, let us give you another one to not just scratch your head but also check your personality. This image was shared by the YouTube channel Bright Side in a video along with a series of other optical illusion images.

The one we are talking about is where we have two zebras and a lion hidden between horizontal bumpy lines. They are not easy to identify and depending on what you spot first, the image reveals something about you.

Some people see two zebras roaming in this wild image, while others quickly recognise a lion’s head with a full mane. What does that indicate about you, according to The Bright Side?

According to the YouTube channel, seeing two zebras means that you enjoy socialising and being in the company of others. You are an extrovert and the recognition of the zebras first means that you like to talk and chat with people. You enjoy being around people, and you are also fond of making new acquaintances.

Seeing a lion’s face with a rugged mane indicates that you are a calm person. Rather than surrounding yourself with loads of people, you prefer to invest in a select few. The recognition of the lion’s face reflects your calm lifestyle. You want to spend quality time with some of your trusted friends and your family. With too many people around, you feel your energy is draining and that is why you keep avoiding crowded places.

