Tyra Banks Being 'Toxic' to America's Next Top Model Contestants Riles Up Twitter Again

Tyra Banks’ behaviour towards America’s Next Top Model contestants is still being called out on Twitter as having been “toxic". The trend comes up every other month, with some or the other video from the show going viral, where Banks can be seen chewing out some contestant. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the microblogging platform, where a Twitter user called America’s Next Top Model something of a “psychological thriller", thanks to how Banks reveals to a contestant that she has been eliminated. She starts out with praising the contestant, Jocelyn, for being a “survivor" and having “beautiful strength", leading one to perhaps think that she would not be eliminated. Banks then goes on to announce that the contestant has, in fact, been eliminated from the competition and since she was a survivor, she would “survive" the rejection. The other contestant, Elena, ends up being retained in the show that episode.

ANTM is a psychological thriller pic.twitter.com/8mxktXvOI3— :/ (@gangly_bitch) January 2, 2022

Every year around this time we recap how terrible Tyra Banks was On ANTM. pic.twitter.com/NuQ7uhfvTJ— chun swae, 14 jan. (@girl_kaybee) January 3, 2022

all I’m saying is that a documentary called “Surviving Tyra Banks” would have my attention https://t.co/x2Fa49r9y0— jordan • they/them (@jd_occasionally) January 3, 2022

To this day I wonder if @tyrabanks feels guilty for all of the emotional and psychological damage she caused these models https://t.co/BMFQX9XBok— 🐷 Pamela Manderson 🐷 (@higirlsitsmepam) January 3, 2022

I see twitter is revisiting the war crimes of Tyra Banks today so I’ll add the multiple occasions where she posed as “homeless chic” and had ANTM contestants do the same pic.twitter.com/pIr9m7BcBh— xanax in a cinnabon (ali) (@xanabon) January 3, 2022

Many Twitter users were also alleging that Banks was biased against the women of colour who participated in the contest. One Twitter user wrote: “With Tyra Banks trending, my question is why haven’t we *properly* held her accountable yet? We’ve acknowledged her faults on ANTM for years with YouTube comps and old contestants even coming forward telling their stories but it seems like nothing has really changed (sic)."

Another low point in the Tyra Banks and America’s Next Top Model reign of terror: model experiences racism from a male model she then has to kiss, and this was the response pic.twitter.com/SpNO05UmmW— marcus 🇧🇧 (@marcusjdl) January 3, 2022

With Tyra Banks trending, my question is why haven’t we *properly* held her accountable yet? We’ve acknowledged her faults on ANTM for years with YouTube comps and old contestants even coming forward telling their stories but it seems like nothing has really changed— 💗KeondraK ⁷💗 (@PeachieRad) January 3, 2022

Since Tyra Banks is trending again, remember when she told a Black model to kiss the racism away? pic.twitter.com/uWcOLhecmX— 𝐙♡𝐌𝐁𝐈𝐄 ǝıssɐƆ ɐɓǝΛ🦋 𝐵𝐿𝑀 🇲🇽🇩🇴 8:46 (@NotJosieGrossy) January 3, 2022

I'll never forget when Tyra Banks told Danielle her gap wasn't marketable and needs to close it up, but told Chelsey hers was cute and need to be enhanced. 😭 pic.twitter.com/sdq3dCnWL2— chun swae, 14 jan. (@girl_kaybee) January 3, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote: “Tyra Banks used to cut all your hair off, have a nutritionist call you fat, shave your teeth down to chicklets, and eliminate you while your high school graduation was going on all in one episode."

Tyra Banks used to cut all your hair off, have a nutritionist call you fat, shave your teeth down to chicklets, and eliminate you while your high school graduation was going on all in one episode.— homo la flor ³³³ (@FuckMontanaaa) December 30, 2021

However, amidst the negativity, one Twitter user also shared a clip of a participant who chose to prioritise herself and walked off. “Since Tyra Banks is trending can we talk about the first person who stood up against Tyra in ANTM History (dunno if there were more who followed afterwards)," the Twitter user who shared the clip wrote.

Since Tyra Banks is trending can we talk about the first person who stood up against Tyra in ANTM History (dunno if there were more who followed afterwards) pic.twitter.com/WqbuZbVEmq— Christian S. (@ChrisinLiberty) January 3, 2022

Any contest designed to hinge on physical attractiveness might always end up being unhealthy for mental and emotional well-being of contestants. Reality shows are also known to often create drama to hook in audiences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.