Tyra Banks or Dilophosaurus, Who Wore it Better? Jurassic World Gets Fans to Vote

American television personality, businesswoman, and actress Tyra Banks recently became the subject of attention for Jurassic Park fans after she made an appearance in the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars. Banks was seen wearing a dinosaur-looking dress that bore resemblance to Dilophosaurus which featured in the 1993 classic movie Jurassic Park. The 47-year-old producer wore a deep red costume designed by Julian Mendez Couture for her appearance on the dance reality show. The highlight of the outfit was its large fan-shaped sleeves, which would immediately remind any Jurassic Park fan of the Dilophosaurus that killed Wayne Knight's character in the original movie directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Banks’ costume went so viral that even the verified Jurassic World Twitter page shared her picture and asked its followers “Who wore it best?” With over 4k likes on the microblogging site, fans were quite honest with their opinion on the question. As one user commented, “Someone served a little more fierceness and it was Dilophosaurus.”

Someone served a little more fierceness and it was Dilophosaurus— Meditating Panda (@PandaMeditating) September 30, 2021

Another user wrote in the comments, “The original is always the best.”

The original is always the best— MuMonty 🇵🇱 (@MuMontyGD) September 29, 2021

An Indian Twitter user posted a picture of Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2019 red carpet look where she wore a fuchsia pink Ashi Studio gown that was similar to Banks’ costume. Deepika’s gown featured ruffles and extra large power shoulders.

Another fan voted for the dinosaur and explained its reason as they commented, “I believe that the Dilophosaurus wore it a lot better, although it was merely fictional, its frill, along with the ability to spit amounts of burning venom, did make the dinosaur one vicious killer.”

I believe that the Dilophosaurus wore it a lot better, although it was merely fictional, its frill, along with the ability to spit amounts of burning venom, did make the dinosaur one vicious killer.— Scott Ivory (@ScottIvory8) September 29, 2021

The sci-fi movie franchise witnessed a revival with 2015 movie Jurassic World starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The film was an instant hit among fans and broke multiple major records at the time. In 2018 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, also starred series’ original star, Jeff Goldblum, as Dr. Ian Malcolm and went on to become another billion-dollar box office success.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.