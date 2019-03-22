Tyrion Lannister Has a Pakistani Doppelganger and 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Thrilled
Rozi Khan, 25, so resembles actor Peter Dinklage that he gets regularly stopped by strangers desperate for a picture.
"I don't mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that's why I have become very famous everywhere," he said.
Not only are Khan and Dinklage's faces strikingly similar, but they are also the same height at around 135 cms (4 ft 5in).
Photographs of the pair have unsurprisingly made their way onto social media showing the doppelgangers side-by-side.
found Tyrion Lannister in Peshawar, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/dr5Y7QDisn— Farrukh (@AbyyLay) February 12, 2019
@GoT_Tyrion Sir, when did u came in pakistan ;)#Doppelganger pic.twitter.com/1NTeoXLAXI— Muhammad Ahmed Alvi (@AhmedAlvi3) February 13, 2019
Sooo Tyrion Lannister’s been hiding out in Pakistan... pic.twitter.com/wjKyBTJmy4— Anum R. Chagani (@Anumero_1) February 12, 2019
hey Guys meet tyrion lannister of Pakistan @Dephinite_Hu @procrastinatorw @umerhus21243507 @i3ahab @TheWideSide pic.twitter.com/I4EofHCjKR— Ferzeen Ahmad (@AhmadFerzeen) February 13, 2019
House of Khan: Pakistani waiter finds fame as 'GOT' doppelganger— DAniiii BuGhi00 (@DaniiBughio) March 22, 2019
Rozi Khan's striking resemblance to the dwarf anti-hero, Tyrion Lannister, got heads turning at home#Pakistan@GoT_Tyrion @Tyrion_Halfman #GameofThrones #GOT #HBO #USA #season8 pic.twitter.com/t51sqqFXZM
Tyrion Lannister carbon copy spotted in Peshawar Pakistan@GameOfThrones@emiliaclarke@IAMLenaHeadey@Maisie_Williams@SophieT pic.twitter.com/TtufF4Bb6d— Aftab Afridi (@AftabAfridiPTI) February 13, 2019
"Wherever I go, someone says to me: 'Sir, who is this man with you on Facebook', I say that he is my friend. 'He looks like you'. I tell them he is my brother. It's not a bad thing," said Khan.
The television series has won 47 Emmys -- more than any other fictional show in history - along with a Golden Globe for Dinklage, 49, for best-supporting actor in 2012.
A much anticipated final series is set to premiere on April 17.
Khan works at a small Kashmiri restaurant down a narrow line in Rawalpindi, serving customers hearty dishes such as mutton and spinach curries.
Owner Malik Aslam Pervez described him as a hard worker -- and also a drawcard for the eatery.
"When he takes a day off or gets sick, people look for him and ask where did he go? They get upset. They love him. There is always a crowd here but it has boomed because of him," he said.
Born in Mansehra in northern Pakistan, Khan says he would love to meet Dinklage, describing him as a friend and brother.
"I love him very much, he is my friend... he is my height so I like him a lot," said Khan.
For customers, seeing Tyrion Lannister in the flesh is also a thrill.
"When I saw him, I'm happy, I feel that I met with Lannister in real [life]," said Zain Hadri, 20.
"Game of Thrones" tells the story of noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne, all the while keeping one eye on the "White Walkers" leading hordes of the undead toward an invasion from the North.
(With inputs from AFP)
