Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'U stands for University': Chetan Bhagat Trolled for Calling JNU 'Just One College' Among Many

As soon as his tweet went viral, people lashed out at him explaining him why JNU is 'just not one college' in this matter.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'U stands for University': Chetan Bhagat Trolled for Calling JNU 'Just One College' Among Many
As soon as his tweet went viral, people lashed out at him explaining him why JNU is 'just not one college' in this matter.

At a time when India is seeing a fall out over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Jawaharlal Nehru University has been making headlines around student protests and violence on campus.

While people from different walks of life along with students have united on the streets to in support of student safety, social media on the other hand has seen it's own set of rallies for and against JNU.

The latest to join the JNU row on Twitter is Chetan Bhagat, who recently tweeted, "JNU is just one college. There are nearly 40,000 colleges in India. I understand it is important. But there is a limit to how much importance and attention one college gets. There are more important issues in a country of 1.2 bn people I am sure."

Bhagat's tweets, which often attract strong reactions for triggering controversies, was no different this time. As soon as his tweet went viral, netizens trolled the writer by 'informing' hum that JNU is "just not one college" in this matter and that the U stood for 'University'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram