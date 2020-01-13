'U stands for University': Chetan Bhagat Trolled for Calling JNU 'Just One College' Among Many

At a time when India is seeing a fall out over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Jawaharlal Nehru University has been making headlines around student protests and violence on campus.

While people from different walks of life along with students have united on the streets to in support of student safety, social media on the other hand has seen it's own set of rallies for and against JNU.

The latest to join the JNU row on Twitter is Chetan Bhagat, who recently tweeted, "JNU is just one college. There are nearly 40,000 colleges in India. I understand it is important. But there is a limit to how much importance and attention one college gets. There are more important issues in a country of 1.2 bn people I am sure."

Bhagat's tweets, which often attract strong reactions for triggering controversies, was no different this time. As soon as his tweet went viral, netizens trolled the writer by 'informing' hum that JNU is "just not one college" in this matter and that the U stood for 'University'.

Surely there are, Chetan. But in how many other colleges have students been dubbed 'anti-national' and 'Tukde Tukde gang' based on some fake videos? In how many other colleges have they been beaten with with rods, sticks and axes? How many other colleges does the HM hate? — Akil Bakhshi (@akil_bakhshi) January 12, 2020

Its a university but that’s not the point. Several revolutions have a flash point and the terrible mayhem at JNU ordered from the top might just be the trigger. Please don’t undermine it — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) January 12, 2020

The 1000s of colleges were not attacked like JNU. Most imptly, it's not about JNU. JNU has come to represent the anger agnst this insolent government. JNU is just the trigger, there is a lot underlying it. It's about India. So don't dismiss it as a fight by JNU or for JNU alone. — aayeff (@aayeff1) January 12, 2020

The 1000s of colleges were not attacked like JNU. Most imptly, it's not about JNU. JNU has come to represent the anger agnst this insolent government. JNU is just the trigger, there is a lot underlying it. It's about India. So don't dismiss it as a fight by JNU or for JNU alone. — aayeff (@aayeff1) January 12, 2020

The 1000s of colleges were not attacked like JNU. Most imptly, it's not about JNU. JNU has come to represent the anger agnst this insolent government. JNU is just the trigger, there is a lot underlying it. It's about India. So don't dismiss it as a fight by JNU or for JNU alone. — aayeff (@aayeff1) January 12, 2020

JNU is not a college, its university. University which given us noble laureate Abhijit Banerjee, gave prime ministers to Libya & Nepal. And this is not ordinary university its formed by Parliament of India. — Rajesh Sharma (@beingAAPian) January 12, 2020

I can bet any time that you lack even 1% of knowledge and courage of these students not India.You may abuse them or discourage them.Nevertheless you do not have courage of what they have. Be shameful and disregarded, that silence suits your epitome of lack of spine and truth!‍♂️ — AutoRaja (@AutoRaja1212) January 12, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.