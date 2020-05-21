'U Up?': This Late-Night Chat Between Twitter and NASA is Literally Out of the World

As you binge away another Netflix or Amazon Prime series or do overtime to get some office work done, the official accounts of Twitter and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) set up a date on the microblogging site in the wee hours of Thursday.

It all started with a simple "U up" from Twitter and NASA responded in an affirmative.

Of course, the two nerds spoke about earth and space, wifi speeds, and some rocket-y things.

The conversation ended up in a date and the two decided to "meet" each other in July.

What's in July? Here you go:

Tweeting from earth. what's up with you — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

Nice, we Earth. Just look at it: pic.twitter.com/txZUgzF9mN — NASA (@NASA) May 20, 2020

how's the wifi up there and also what's your favorite space snack? — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

WiFi is pretty decent! Some of our @NASA_Astronauts can tweet from up there! Favorite snack?



Launch meat. — NASA (@NASA) May 20, 2020

it's a date — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

If this interests you, NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover is set to launch in the July of 2020 and expected to land on the red planet on February 18, 2021.

The rover, like the rest of us, has a few hobbies such as photography, collecting rocks, off-roading.

You can catch its Twitter account and all the updates here:

As I get ready to launch as part of the #ClassOf2020, I’m thinking back on all the exams & experiences I’ve been through. See what it takes to prepare an adventurer like me for a new world out there. Good luck to all persevering through tests of your own. https://t.co/p35N1ahul5 pic.twitter.com/brEDbqVbeX — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) May 18, 2020

How does my team get ready to explore Mars next year? They train here on Earth, using a mock rover out in the desert. This practice helps them work with me and each other. https://t.co/4WYgC0moSU pic.twitter.com/Z2ZJ67Gkdn — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) May 8, 2020