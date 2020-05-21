BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'U Up?': This Late-Night Chat Between Twitter and NASA is Literally Out of the World

Image tweeted by NASA.

It all started with a simple 'U up' from Twitter and NASA responded in an affirmative.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
As you binge away another Netflix or Amazon Prime series or do overtime to get some office work done, the official accounts of Twitter and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) set up a date on the microblogging site in the wee hours of Thursday.

It all started with a simple "U up" from Twitter and NASA responded in an affirmative.

Of course, the two nerds spoke about earth and space, wifi speeds, and some rocket-y things.

The conversation ended up in a date and the two decided to "meet" each other in July.

What's in July? Here you go:

If this interests you, NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover is set to launch in the July of 2020 and expected to land on the red planet on February 18, 2021.

The rover, like the rest of us, has a few hobbies such as photography, collecting rocks, off-roading.

You can catch its Twitter account and all the updates here:



Loading