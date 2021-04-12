UAE Cops Win Hearts Online as They Take Little Boy Out for Ride in Police Vehicle, Gift Him Electric Car

A heart-warming gesture by Abu Dhabi Police is winning hearts all over the internet as they granted a little kid’s wish of owning an electric car by gifting him one toy vehicle and taking him for a ride in a police car. A video of the special experience was shared by Abu Dhabi Police starring the little Mohamed Al-Harmoudi riding a police car wearing a uniform cap.

The special arrangement was made by the Abu Dhabi Police in coordination with Make A Wish Foundation UAE for little Mohammed, suffering from a critical health condition. The four-year-old had expressed his wish to own an electric vehicle he could ride which was chosen to get fulfilled by the Foundation.

Mohammed also expressed his love and appreciation for police and also wished for the cops to attend his wish-granting ceremony. In a sweet surprise, the police officers turned up at his doorstep to visit him on the wish granting day and took him on a ride in their luxury cars around the neighbourhood. The boy was then gifted an electric car toy of his own.

In the video shared by the official Instagram handle of Make A Wish Foundation on April 11, little Mohammed can be seen donning a police cap and playing with toy guns at his door. After he receives a huge bunch of balloons, two police cars turn up before him. Th boy can be seen sitting with the officers in their ride, visibly delighted.

As the video progresses, he can be seen sitting in his brand-new electric ride and then receiving his gift from police officers. Mohammed was also given his own police whistle.

Watch the complete video here:

The kind gesture is melting people’s hearts on the internet and the post was filled with positive comments from netizens praying for the boy’s recovery. Khaleej Times reports that Mohammed was taken on a ‘happiness patrol’ before he was showered with gifts, car, balloons and treats.

The family members of Mohammed thanked Abu Dhabi Police for the heartfelt gesture.

