UAE Court Orders Man to Pay Rs 2 Lakh for Sending 'Insulting' Voice Notes Over WhatsApp

A UAE court ordered a man to pay a compensation of 10,000 Dirhams (Rs 2 lakh) in damage to another man for sending him “insulting" messages on WhatsApp. The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a judgement by the Court of First Instance but refused the plaintiff’s request to increase the compensation amount. According to Khaleej Times, the man had filed a lawsuit demanding compensation of 1,00,000 Dirhams for the “insulting" WhatsApp audio clips that he received.

“Shame on you and your upbringing," was one of the phrases that were reportedly used in one of the audio clips. Following this, the man sought compensation for the damages he had suffered. Stating that the compensation wasn’t enough for his reputation had been defamed, the court added that Dh10,000 was an appropriate amount.

Meanwhile, in another instance, an Indian-origin man named Deepak Lal, an Auckland homeowner, has been sued by a developer and asked to pay NZ$ 315,000 (over 1 crore in Indian rupees) for building his home ‘in the wrong place’. His property has been built right on the neighbour’s boundary. It has become a nightmare for him as there is a difference of just one metre between the boundary of Lal’s house and where it should have been located. The error has been reportedly committed by the builder, yet Lal has to make the payment for constructing the house at the wrong place. In 2020, he had contacted a construction company named ‘Pinnacle Homes’ to design and build his home in the Papakura area in Auckland of New Zealand’s North Island.

Even though the construction work was almost completed in mid-2020, the finishing work on the three-bedroom house came to a halt in August after the construction company called to tell him about the boundary mix-up.Lal’s three-bedroom home is located right on the boundary of his neighbouring property owned by a company called C94 Development. The company wants him to move his house a little or pay $315,000 in damages, nzherald.co.nz reported.

