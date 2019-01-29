English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Male Privilege: UAE's Gender Equality Awards Were All Won by Men
Distributed by Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, vice-president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, the categories included “best government entity supporting gender balance”, “best federal authority supporting gender balance” and “best gender balance initiative”.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
No woman, no prize.
The UAE’s Gender Balance Index awards are meant to celebrate the meeting of parity goals, fixed by authorities, in the public sector over the last year. Alas then, the government ended up giving all the awards recognising gender equality to the more repressed sex: men.
Social media was quick to ridicule the clearly "sincere" efforts of the middle eastern Emirati state to improve gender parity. The awards were in the form of certificates and medals (no word on whether they were made of solid gold and the tears of martyrs, but then this wasn't Saudi Arabia) and presented to a parade of men men men men, manly men men men, as can be seen in the tweet, which sparked the online roast, below:
Distributed by Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, vice-president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, the categories included “best government entity supporting gender balance”, “best federal authority supporting gender balance” and “best gender balance initiative”.
These were awarded to the finance ministry, the federal competitiveness and statistics authority and ministry of human resources respectively, all of which were represented by men.
Twitter users had a field day with the announcement, calling out the Emirati state authorities for their gender bender, replying to the post with ridicule and disbelief.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The UAE’s Gender Balance Index awards are meant to celebrate the meeting of parity goals, fixed by authorities, in the public sector over the last year. Alas then, the government ended up giving all the awards recognising gender equality to the more repressed sex: men.
Social media was quick to ridicule the clearly "sincere" efforts of the middle eastern Emirati state to improve gender parity. The awards were in the form of certificates and medals (no word on whether they were made of solid gold and the tears of martyrs, but then this wasn't Saudi Arabia) and presented to a parade of men men men men, manly men men men, as can be seen in the tweet, which sparked the online roast, below:
. @HHShkMohd honors the winners of the Gender Balance Index 2018. The Index features three categories: Best Personality for Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance. #UAE pic.twitter.com/qE5GkYHzTo— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 27, 2019
Distributed by Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, vice-president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, the categories included “best government entity supporting gender balance”, “best federal authority supporting gender balance” and “best gender balance initiative”.
These were awarded to the finance ministry, the federal competitiveness and statistics authority and ministry of human resources respectively, all of which were represented by men.
Twitter users had a field day with the announcement, calling out the Emirati state authorities for their gender bender, replying to the post with ridicule and disbelief.
January 27, 2019
January 27, 2019
More ladies getting awards go girls pic.twitter.com/U9OGQWKSPK— emkayoh (@emkayoh) January 28, 2019
I'm sorry to have to be the one to tell you, but you forgot to invite WOMEN.— Rianne Meijer (@globalistaa) January 27, 2019
Look at all those men finally being recognised! Yay, go men! pic.twitter.com/PcptumRzqo— Danni O’Keeffe (@DanielleShiels) January 28, 2019
Behind the scenes footage of the Gender Balance Index award ceremony: pic.twitter.com/2wEOgINyni— Noor Jasmine (@NoorJasmine7) January 28, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple FaceTime Bug Lets You to Hear Audio Before the Call is Answered
- Tata Harrier vs Mahindra XUV500 SUV Spec Comparison – Prices, Features and More
- Male Privilege: UAE's Gender Equality Awards Were All Won by Men
- Kaushik: If You Fancy a Walk, Go to the Beach
- Kerala Dad Has the Best Gift For His Mohanlal Movie Fan Kids: A Fully Functional Mini Auto
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results