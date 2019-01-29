Male Privilege: UAE's Gender Equality Awards Were All Won by Men

. @HHShkMohd honors the winners of the Gender Balance Index 2018. The Index features three categories: Best Personality for Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance. #UAE pic.twitter.com/qE5GkYHzTo — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 27, 2019

More ladies getting awards go girls pic.twitter.com/U9OGQWKSPK — emkayoh (@emkayoh) January 28, 2019

I'm sorry to have to be the one to tell you, but you forgot to invite WOMEN. — Rianne Meijer (@globalistaa) January 27, 2019

Look at all those men finally being recognised! Yay, go men! pic.twitter.com/PcptumRzqo — Danni O’Keeffe (@DanielleShiels) January 28, 2019

Behind the scenes footage of the Gender Balance Index award ceremony: pic.twitter.com/2wEOgINyni — Noor Jasmine (@NoorJasmine7) January 28, 2019

No woman, no prize.The UAE’s Gender Balance Index awards are meant to celebrate the meeting of parity goals, fixed by authorities, in the public sector over the last year. Alas then, the government ended up giving all the awards recognising gender equality to the more repressed sex: men.Social media was quick to ridicule the clearly "sincere" efforts of the middle eastern Emirati state to improve gender parity. The awards were in the form of certificates and medals (no word on whether they were made of solid gold and the tears of martyrs, but then this wasn't Saudi Arabia) and presented to a parade of men men men men, manly men men men, as can be seen in the tweet, which sparked the online roast, below:Distributed by Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, vice-president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, the categories included “best government entity supporting gender balance”, “best federal authority supporting gender balance” and “best gender balance initiative”.These were awarded to the finance ministry, the federal competitiveness and statistics authority and ministry of human resources respectively, all of which were represented by men.Twitter users had a field day with the announcement, calling out the Emirati state authorities for their gender bender, replying to the post with ridicule and disbelief.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.