WATCH: Burj Khalifa Lights up to Honour UAE's First Mars Mission 'Hope Probe'

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is not just famous for being the tallest building in the world, but also for its various light shows throughout the year. The building is often used as a screen to commemorate any major celebration, be it festivals or amazing human achievements. The latest human achievement to be displayed on the phenomenal piece of architecture is humanity’s adventures in space. There is a new LED show at the tower to celebrate UAE Space Mission and their first-ever space probe to Mars.

According to Gulf News, the show will feature "a mission to space, an astronaut, satellites, as well as the planets in the vast universe." It features pictures and an amazing soundtrack to support the light show.It will highlight how important the space mission is to UAE (United Arab Emirates). The mission is carrying the "Hope Probe" to the Martian surface, which shall be entering the orbit in just over 24 hours (on February 9).

The show is on every hour from 6.15 pm to 10.15 pm on weekdays, whereas every half an hour, from 6.15 pm to 10.45 pm on weekends. Additionally, there is also a countdown to the time it will enter Mar’s orbit.It will join USA and China’s probe, all three were launched in July 2020.

According to the official website UAE Space Agency, "EMM is designed to orbit Mars and study the dynamics in the Martian atmosphere on a global scale, and on both diurnal and seasonal timescales." They hope to create a better understanding of Martian atmosphere, temperature, and environment.

The spacecraft has been travelling for 7-long months in its journey to the Red Planet. Tomorrow is extremely critical as the success or failure of the mission depends on its interaction with the Martian orbit. The agency has called it “most critical and complex manoeuvre” as the spacecraft will need to slow down a lot in order to allow the Martian gravity to capture it. If successful, UAE will become the fifth country/agency in the world to send a probe to Mars, afterUnited States, former Soviet Union, China, India, and European Space Agency.

Also, if the probe lands safely, it would be the third in the world to do so on their first attempt.