UAE'S Sheikh Mohammed Shares First Photo of Mars Taken by Hope Probe

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently created history by launching its first Mars probe. Named as Mission Hope, the Emirates’ Mars probe was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan. This has made UAE the first interplanetary mission by any of the Arab countries.

Now, as the mission is on its way, the Hope probe has captured the first image of its destination, the Red Planet. His Highness (HH) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shared the images on Twitter.

The images were clicked 66 hours after the probe took off. He shared in an official tweet, “We received the Hope probe's first sighting of its destination, Mars after the spacecraft travelled one million km into space. Beyond the sky is where our dreams start.”

The image shared has ‘First Mars sighting by Hope probe (taken by star trackers)’ written over it, pointing towards Mars. After the successful launch, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared with the social media family, “We proudly announce the successful launch of the Hope probe. The ground control station in Dubai has received the first signal from the probe after its solar panels were successfully deployed to charge its batteries. Our 493 million km journey to the Red Planet starts here.”

The Hope probe is expected to get into its orbit around Mars in February 2021.