Uber Apologises for Viral Photo of Separate Bathrooms for Employees and Drivers in US Office

An Uber office in the United States has drawn flak from netizens after an image of two adjacent bathrooms doors labeled 'Partner' and 'employee' went viral.

The image was tweeted by an Uber driver Erika Betts visited the company's Greenlight Hub office in Providence, Rhode Island where she found the segregation. Betts posted a photo of the two doors on Twitter with the caption, "The Uber hub in my market has designated bathrooms. Not for male/female, but for partner & employee. Anyone else think it's strange that Uber views partners & employees as two separate classes of people?"

The image instantly evokes outrage with many calling it a blatant example of classist discrimination. Many influential voices such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Uber for the separate bathrooms.

Siri, show me what classism looks like: https://t.co/vUM7Fe7tJz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2019

Following the outrage, Uber which has been been accused of discrimination against drivers, responded to the controversy stating the practice was against the company's policies. "Hi Erika - I looked into this. This is not our policy and it's absolutely unacceptable. The signs are coming down today," team Uber's Andrew Macdonald tweeted.

Hi Erika - I looked into this. This is not our policy and it's absolutely unacceptable. The signs are coming down today. — Andrew Macdonald (@andrewgordonmac) December 4, 2019

Meanwhile, many have trolled Uber following the image, even though it remains unclear which office the image was clicked in.

This is the kind of society I don't want to live in.https://t.co/N2wHYkBlcm — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) December 5, 2019

I’ve never regretted dumping Uber. However, if anyone thinks any of the other sharecropping-economy companies are different, you’re delusional. Stop using these companies. — melomys (@melomys) December 5, 2019

This is not the first time that Uber has run into trouble for its alleged mistreatment of employees. Drivers across the world have previously raised concerns about their rights. In 2018, Uber even lost a court case in the United Kingdom when it attempted to forbid drivers from categorizing themselves as "workers" which entitles them to certain workers' rights like minimum wage and working hours.

