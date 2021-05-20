Uber Driver Returns Woman's iPhone Eight Months After She Lost it in His Car

Uber drivers have been winning over the internet with their honesty and kindness for some time now. Recently, an Uber driver in London returned the woman’s phone after 8 months since she left the phone in his cab. The woman, Shay Sade, who is a broadcaster by profession left her iPhone 6 when she was on her way home from a night out in London in late August. Sharing the story on the Twitter handle, Shay shared that on April 30 she bumped into the same driver again and he recognized her and returned her phone leaving her pleasantly surprised. She tweeted that her trust in humanity was restored by the ‘crazy miracle’.

NAHHH I lost my phone over 8 months ago and had no idea what happened to it, it literally vanished. Today I book an Uber and my Uber driver goes “hold on I have something for you” and hands me my lost phone. He said he held onto it in case by chance he picked me up again — Shay Sade (@shaysade_) April 30, 2021

The driver had been holding her phone since August 2020 as he didn’t have any alternate contacts of Sade and hence he decided to keep the device safe in case he ever bumped into her again.

Touched by his honest gesture, Sade told My London that she has lost things in the past and people have used it or done stuff with it but this is the first time a stranger has done something like this. She added that she took a number of Uber rides on that day and didn’t have a clue where she dropped her phone. Once she realized that her phone was missing she tried calling the phone but it wouldn’t ring. She also expressed her wish to do something nice in return like giving him some chocolates or a thank-you card.

Meanwhile, Uber responded to the story and said that they’re delighted to see the passenger has had her phone returned, and that the driver kindly held onto the device until he saw her again.

A couple of months ago, an Uber driver in Kolkata gained a lot of appreciation for returning a bag with valuable items to the owner who left it in his cab. The bag contained a laptop, cash, keys, and some books. The journalist named Abhijit Majumder has shared the story on his Twitter handle.

