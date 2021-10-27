Uber Driver Wins Rs 75 Lakh in Lottery With Ticket He Bought During Break Time

Uber drivers, after riding for long distances, take a break to re-energise, but one such break taken by a 69-year-old driver earned him much more than just energy. The driver, who hails from Middle River, Baltimore County, took a break at a gas station convenience store, and during the break between fares, became $100,000 or almost Rs 75 lakh richer. “I exclaimed ‘Holy, Holy, Holy,’ when a police officer who was standing next to me began to ask if I was OK. That is when I asked him if he was seeing what I was seeing,” the driver told NotthinghamMD. The man had stopped at a Wawa store and bought a scratch-off ticket. With the $10 he won, he bought a $1,000 loaded scratch-off ticket by Maryland lottery. He bought the ticket and scratched it off at the store while waiting in the line for a cashier to find that he had won $100,000.

“I showed the officer my ticket. He said that he saw a $100,000 prize and asked me I needed security,” he added. The elated winner said that he would use the money to improve his living conditions and make some amendments and upgrades to his vehicle. “After driving for five years and over 24,000 rides, I have got to update to stay on the road.” The driver kept his identity anonymous and chose the nickname ‘Road Runner’ after winning the lottery.

Maryland Lottery has been in the talks for the attractive prizes and the winning stories of the people. Recently, a 47-year-old cook from Maryland won the lottery prize three times, adding one zero to the prize money each year. The cook won $1,000 the first time. The following year, he won $10,000 in the same lottery. And the latest prize he bagged amounted to $100,000.

In an another incident where a couple from North Carolina got lucky twice as both the partners won almost $1 million (Rs 7,34,96,800) in the North Carolina Education Lottery jackpot. The best part: they won using identical numbers. The husband and wife, Luther and Constance Cannon, were over the moon on winning not once but twice.

