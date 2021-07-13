Uber Driver’s Airport Duty Turns Special After Passenger Asks Him to Join for Helicopter Ride

Popular Australian YouTuber Darren Levy has been working as a part-time driver for cab service provider Uber for some time now. The Youtuber films his experience of working as a cab driver and often upload videos of his interesting encounter with complete strangers who board his cab as passengers. His channel is filled with some funny, bizarre and interesting videos, but what happened in this latest upload was something even he was not expecting. It was almost the end of his night duty when Darren received a drop request to the airport at around 6 AM in the morning. Sounds usual for a cab driver’s life, right? The passenger named Ed got into the cab and the ride to the airport began. Meanwhile, the two got talking and Ed said that he was going to the airport for work. Intrigued Darren asks him about his work and Ed said that he flies a helicopter.

Ed goes on to explain his inspiration behind the job and mention a scene from the original Batman movie, where Batman and Robin were flying a helicopter together. The scene had so much impact on Ed as a child that he decided to become a helicopter pilot. He then asks Darren if he had ever been on a helicopter. While the Youtuber never had a helicopter ride, he talks about his experience of skydiving.

The two arrive at the airport and the journey almost completes before Ed asks Darren to join him for the ride. Ed goes on to complete some formalities and security checks before the two take off on their helicopter ride that featured a beautiful view of Melbourne’s amazing skyline and landscape.

The video ends with Darren talking about the perks of interacting with strangers. Since being uploaded on June 25, the video so far has got 3.4 lakh views on YouTube along with thousands of likes and comments from users.

What’s your reaction to the unexpected helicopter ride?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here