LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Uber India Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Decriminalisation of 377 with 'Pride Heart' and Rainbows

The 'Pride Heart' initiative has been getting a lot of positive responses on social media.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uber India Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Decriminalisation of 377 with 'Pride Heart' and Rainbows
The 'Pride Heart' initiative has been getting a lot of positive responses on social media.
Loading...
The day of love is around the corner and this time in India, it is special for more reasons than one. It is the first Valentine's Day after the decriminalisation of Section 377.

And to commemorate it, Uber India has started a campaign demanding a rainbow heart emoji It posted the petition on it's Twitter and Facebook accounts. According to Uber, there is a need for a "Pride Heart" emoji that LGBTQIA+ community could use to express love. The photo was uploaded with the hashtag #LoveMovesForward




The initiative has been getting a lot of positive responses on social media.













That's not all. On Tuesday, Uber added a rainbow to the maps on the app. So every time someone books a cab, the map lights up with a rainbow.








Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram