Uber India Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Decriminalisation of 377 with 'Pride Heart' and Rainbows

The day of love is around the corner and this time in India, it is special for more reasons than one. It is the first Valentine's Day after the decriminalisation of Section 377.And to commemorate it, Uber India has started a campaign demanding a rainbow heart emoji It posted the petition on it's Twitter and Facebook accounts. According to Uber, there is a need for a "Pride Heart" emoji that LGBTQIA+ community could use to express love. The photo was uploaded with the hashtag #LoveMovesForwardThe initiative has been getting a lot of positive responses on social media.That's not all. On Tuesday, Uber added a rainbow to the maps on the app. So every time someone books a cab, the map lights up with a rainbow.