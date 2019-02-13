Uber India Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Decriminalisation of 377 with 'Pride Heart' and Rainbows
And to commemorate it, Uber India has started a campaign demanding a rainbow heart emoji It posted the petition on it's Twitter and Facebook accounts. According to Uber, there is a need for a "Pride Heart" emoji that LGBTQIA+ community could use to express love. The photo was uploaded with the hashtag #LoveMovesForward
Let's celebrate our first Valentine's Day for all with a symbol everyone can embrace. It's time for an inclusive heart that celebrates the many shades of love. Sign the petition to help us get the Pride Heart emoji. #LoveMovesForward with every sign: https://t.co/Nh8WEhhXgu pic.twitter.com/TfU4WNTpfd— Uber India (@Uber_India) February 12, 2019
The initiative has been getting a lot of positive responses on social media.
#LoveMovesForward— bala krishna (@krishnarocks121) February 12, 2019
Thank you Uber India for recognizing Valentine's day. All persons from all races and religions Even atheists have right to love and be loved !!! #LGBTQ#ValentinesDay2019 #ValentinesDay #ValentinesDayGift #India @Uber @Uber_Support #mensfashion #men #women pic.twitter.com/yNrDkSyfAB
I don't always love Uber but wholeheartedly support this idea so I'm signing. Let's get the Pride Heart emoji! #lovemovesforward— Katy 🌻 (@timefortea1196) February 12, 2019
guess who's installing uber now 💜— Rassi // Hobiuary 🌻☘️ (@sevenbubs) February 13, 2019
#lovemovesforward ALL THE ARMYS IN THE COMMENTS IM SO PROUD OF YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— 📌🙏😣 (@HoneyBee497) February 12, 2019
That's not all. On Tuesday, Uber added a rainbow to the maps on the app. So every time someone books a cab, the map lights up with a rainbow.
Why is my @Uber showing me this rainbow path? What is being celebrated @madhurchadha pic.twitter.com/63lREzuyEu— Vindhya C (@vindytalks) February 12, 2019
