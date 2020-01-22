Udaipur Man Names his Son 'Congress', Hopes His Son Will Join the Party in the Future
Vinod Jain believes that 'Congress' is an apt name for his child, since his whole family has always been associated with the party.
Photo of Vinod Jain by ANI, photo of baby is representational.
A man from Udaipur, who works in the media department of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has decided to name his son Congress Jain, after the Indian National Congress. Vinod Jain believes that this is an apt name for his child, since his whole family has always been associated with the party.
This act of naming his boy after the party thus shows his loyalty to Congress, as he has also mentioned that he wants his future generations to also hold allegiance to the party their family has followed for generations, as reported by ANI.
"Some members of my family were reluctant to call the baby Congress, but I was determined and so waited until they came around," he said in an interview. He also said that it had taken them quite some time to actually get their hands on the birth certificate for the baby who was born in July of last year.
Jain also said that he looked up to Ashok Gehlot who serves as an inspiration to him. He also hoped that his son too would enter politics when he turned 18. According to reports, he wants his son to be associated with the Congress party in the future.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Uncivilised Behaviour': Chinese City Apologises After Shaming Residents for Wearing Pyjamas in Public
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Hold on Sidharth-Asim, There's Shehnaaz-Rashami
- Groom's Father Elopes with Bride's Mother Forcing Wedding to be Called Off in Gujarat
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it