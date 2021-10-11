Uday Chopra’s Bollywood debut film was with Shamita Shetty in Mohabbatein, a story of love also featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma and Preeti Jhangiani. In the following years he went on to star in movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Pyaar Impossible!, Neal ‘n’ Nikki in the lead roles, with the genre mostly being romantic-drama or romantic-comedy. But the role Chopra is perhaps most remembered for is his role of ‘Ali’ in all three movies of the Dhoom franchise. First introduced as part of the ‘bad guy’ in Dhoom 1, Ali was known for his love of bikes, his comedic relief and also - for being a hopeless romantic. In all of the three movies he can be seen pinning for a girl way out fo his league, and going to an endless length to try and impress them (and failing.) In Gen-Z language, we have a name for it: simping.

Chopra, who’s played these characters from 2004, however, seems to have just been introduced to the term. In a reply to a fan who quote tweeted a reply Chopra had mentioning the word ‘simp,’ Chopra asked what it meant. “Wtf is simp? I’m sorry I’m 48," he wrote.

Wtf is simp? I’m sorry I’m 48— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 10, 2021

This was followed by him being presented with the definition…

Oh now I’m even more confused, am I the simp here? How did I do ‘way too much’ for anyone?— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 10, 2021

And then called out how we see simp as a mockery, but perhaps it shouldn’t be?

Oh! Im thinking somehow it’s undesirable to be a simp. Though in my time doing extra for others was considered a virtue. My how times have changed— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 10, 2021

An urban dictionary definition describes it as, “Simp is a slang insult for men who are seen as too attentive and submissive to women, especially out of a failed hope of winning some entitled sexual attention or activity from them."

While Uday Chopra as a person may not be a simp, his character ‘Ali’ in every Dhoom movie certainly was.

omg it was basically your character in Dhoom 😭😭😭😭— whywuxian (@whywuxian1) October 10, 2021

In fact, there were dedicated dream sequences to Uday Chopra simping in the movies.

Actor Uday Chopra’s Twitter often reads like some type of advanced stream of consciousness, and after his tweets from October 8, fans and Twitter users were both amused and intrigued. What he shared, however, was an intelligent opinion and many who read it thought so. Chopra’s latest tweets have all been philosophising god, human beings, religion and morality. Yesterday’s were no different. It started off with him tweeting, “There can be no wisdom without knowledge, but the opposite, is totally possible". It was soon followed by, “Eventually it’ll be the amount of ignorance present in a country that will decide its fate, not it’s intelligence". Thereafter, it veered completely into the spiritual realm as he tweeted, “As a non believer I don’t get the idea of asking god for things via prayer. When people pray to ask for things they want, isn’t it basically an act of mistrust in their god. For if god already has a plan in mind for you, why are you praying to change the plan in the first place?"

Another tweet to go up on this matter read, “One last thought (well maybe not)if we believe our god(s) to be the one and true and only god (gods) . Who is all powerful and knowing! why do we feel compelled to fight others who disagree with us. Won’t our invincible gods be able to protect themselves against such blasphemers?" It was, like he said, not the last thought. The next one was on the Andromeda Galaxy and how we wouldn’t find out if it were to suddenly blink out of existence.

