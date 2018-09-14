Uday Chopra Thinks 'Marijuana Is Part of Our Culture' and Should Be Legalized



I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits!

Well in Holi, Bhaang (which is similar to marijuana) has been used for centuries. Also during Mahashivratri many sadhus smoke it in emulation of Shiva. Guess more religion than culture but the two are kind of inter related.

So your argument is that don’t make it legal cause everyone will be stoned. Wonder why that same reasoning didn’t stop people from legalizing alcohol #Flawed — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018



Thinking of numbers again. Do you think Zero is a number? I’m thinking not. If numbers are a representation of value then zero signifies the absence of value. So zero is not a number...BUT then, what about negative numbers like -1 or -57.67 are these numbers then?

Me: I have an invisible friend who looks after me, protects me and when I wish for something he grants it. You: I think you have a serious mental issue and should see a doctor. Me: Im not crazy You: Well can you prove this “friend” exists. Me: No but its God You: That’s fine then — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 14, 2018



10 is the most amazing color…

I have figured out why people aren’t happy. It’s cause they’re sad. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 28, 2014



Answer: find the words in the Oxford dictionary and the actual word is the word before…put them together “I am completely crazy”

I don’t believe in believing but I do believe in not believing — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 12, 2014



I want to be silent today thats why Im talking so much…

Do brainfarts smell? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 17, 2014



Cashew nuts are not anywhere near the same thing as chips…just an observation

If I was an animal I’d probably be human — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 14, 2014



If I have a son I will name him Hashtag. Hashtag Chopra, I like the sound of it or just #Chopra

Sometimes, it’s like, whoa! And like, I’m totally, you know…so I just go with it but it always ends up like, man! You know what I’m sayin — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) November 4, 2014



Is there such a thing as a bi-polar bear…and is he into both male and female bears or is he just a passive aggressive bear

Can we actually think about thinking and does that count as 2 thinks…or still just one? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 1, 2014



I try my best not to make sense on Twitter, yet people seem to find the sense in me

Uday Chopra is always the fun part of the Indian internet. Whether he's the subject of some hilarious new meme, or the writer of a really cryptic tweet, Uday Chopra resurfaces every now and then as an Internet favorite.Chopra also has a very active Twitter account, where he often expresses his views, like most people on the Internet. Only these views are sometimes a little - controversial - to say the least.In a recent tweet, Chopra advocated the legalizing of Marijuana in India, calling it "part of our culture," and stating how it has a "lot of medical benefits."He clarifies however, that he doesn't use it, but feels like "it a wise move, given our history with the plant."Several people on Twitter were very confused, and wanted clarity on how exactly weed is "part of our culture."People also pointed out how legalizing weed might backfire - which sparked a completely different debate in itself.And while Uday Chopra denies smoking weed himself, he often puts up tweets which could be easily mistaken as the musings and caprices of an extremely stoned person. Take a look at some of the more bizarre ones.He even has the thoughts for his future which one would normally find very uncommon.Perhaps, even though we can only speculate about what state of mind he was in when he wrote these tweets, we should adhere to the advice he gives out.Well, you decide!