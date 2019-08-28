Uday Chopra Trolling Himself Proves Why He’s the Funniest Celebrity on Twitter
Chopra's reply left netizens in fits of laughter as he called out that someone needs to be 'brave' to be his friend.
Representative Image.
Uday Chopra, who pretty much shares the name and fame for being funny with his Twitter feed, recently tickled the humour of Twitterati again.
The Bollywood star had the spirit to troll himself when a woman, who goes by the name @Riddhiculous, said in a tweet, "Why does nobody believes that @udaychopra is my friend?"
Chopra's reply was, "You really want people to believe that? You’re brave!"
You really want people to believe that? You’re brave!— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) August 28, 2019
When Chopra typed out this hilarious reply, the woman put out another tweet saying, "Dosti confirmed (friendship confirmed)" and also called Chopra "awesome".
Dosti confirmed https://t.co/peXrdfxiPP— TK421 (@Riddhiculous) August 28, 2019
It seems @Riddhiculous desperately wishes that Chopra was her friend. In a previous tweet, she had posted a WhatsApp screenshot where she 'drunk texted' someone saying, "He just liked one of my tweets once... But he's really cool though I wish he were my friend."
I really went somewhere with this pic.twitter.com/ZO1yHdGVGo— TK421 (@Riddhiculous) August 28, 2019
Twitterati have lauded Chopra's sense of humour.
Your sense of humour is brilliant! I can't stop laughing. Thank you.— vivek tejuja (@vivekisms) August 28, 2019
This made me follow you. I Stan!— سَلُونِي ♥ (@Saloni0304) August 28, 2019
Ha ha h one of the most killer reply on Twitter I have come across— Shakti Singh (@ShaktiS35680741) August 28, 2019
Nobody believed me when I said he is my brother ( from another mother was silent) Tu Mera tu Mera tu Mera Bhai nai hai— SINGH (@bhanusingh27) August 28, 2019
you are already doing better than most from the industry, Twitter was for awesome ppl like yous— तृप्ति | ترپتی (@paurikhal_ki) August 28, 2019
The thing is, very few people have what it takes to laugh at themselves or take a joke in their stride. Uday, on the contrary, proves what a gen of a person he is through such tweets. His self deprecating humour has us rolling on the floor with laughter and sure Uday, we'd love to be your friend too!
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive: PUBG Mobile Could Soon Get 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options
- Pakistanis Want to Boycott Indian Products, Desi Netizens Ask Them to Stop Using Indus Waters
- Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song
- Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love
- Salman Khan Says 'Big Thank You' to Fans With Throwback Pic As He Clocks 31 Years in Bollywood