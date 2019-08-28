Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uday Chopra Trolling Himself Proves Why He’s the Funniest Celebrity on Twitter

Chopra's reply left netizens in fits of laughter as he called out that someone needs to be 'brave' to be his friend.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
Representative Image.
Uday Chopra, who pretty much shares the name and fame for being funny with his Twitter feed, recently tickled the humour of Twitterati again.

The Bollywood star had the spirit to troll himself when a woman, who goes by the name @Riddhiculous, said in a tweet, "Why does nobody believes that @udaychopra is my friend?"

Chopra's reply was, "You really want people to believe that? You’re brave!"

When Chopra typed out this hilarious reply, the woman put out another tweet saying, "Dosti confirmed (friendship confirmed)" and also called Chopra "awesome".

It seems @Riddhiculous desperately wishes that Chopra was her friend. In a previous tweet, she had posted a WhatsApp screenshot where she 'drunk texted' someone saying, "He just liked one of my tweets once... But he's really cool though I wish he were my friend."

Twitterati have lauded Chopra's sense of humour.

The thing is, very few people have what it takes to laugh at themselves or take a joke in their stride. Uday, on the contrary, proves what a gen of a person he is through such tweets. His self deprecating humour has us rolling on the floor with laughter and sure Uday, we'd love to be your friend too!

