Uday Chopra Trolling Himself Proves Why He’s the Funniest Celebrity on Twitter

Uday Chopra, who pretty much shares the name and fame for being funny with his Twitter feed, recently tickled the humour of Twitterati again.

The Bollywood star had the spirit to troll himself when a woman, who goes by the name @Riddhiculous, said in a tweet, "Why does nobody believes that @udaychopra is my friend?"

Chopra's reply was, "You really want people to believe that? You’re brave!"

You really want people to believe that? You’re brave! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) August 28, 2019

When Chopra typed out this hilarious reply, the woman put out another tweet saying, "Dosti confirmed (friendship confirmed)" and also called Chopra "awesome".

It seems @Riddhiculous desperately wishes that Chopra was her friend. In a previous tweet, she had posted a WhatsApp screenshot where she 'drunk texted' someone saying, "He just liked one of my tweets once... But he's really cool though I wish he were my friend."

I really went somewhere with this pic.twitter.com/ZO1yHdGVGo — TK421 (@Riddhiculous) August 28, 2019

Twitterati have lauded Chopra's sense of humour.

Your sense of humour is brilliant! I can't stop laughing. Thank you. — vivek tejuja (@vivekisms) August 28, 2019

This made me follow you. I Stan! — ‏سَلُونِي ♥ (@Saloni0304) August 28, 2019

Ha ha h one of the most killer reply on Twitter I have come across — Shakti Singh (@ShaktiS35680741) August 28, 2019

Nobody believed me when I said he is my brother ( from another mother was silent) Tu Mera tu Mera tu Mera Bhai nai hai — SINGH (@bhanusingh27) August 28, 2019

you are already doing better than most from the industry, Twitter was for awesome ppl like yous — तृप्ति | ‏‎ترپتی (@paurikhal_ki) August 28, 2019

The thing is, very few people have what it takes to laugh at themselves or take a joke in their stride. Uday, on the contrary, proves what a gen of a person he is through such tweets. His self deprecating humour has us rolling on the floor with laughter and sure Uday, we'd love to be your friend too!

