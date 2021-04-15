Lockdown or Curfew? Confused Netizens Take to Memes as Maharashtra Imposes New Covid-19 Rules

After struggling to contain the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases, Maharashtra finally imposed stricter restrictions until May 1, 7 am, across the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a televised address that Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the “lockdown-like" restrictions are in place. Only essential services have been exempted.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of more than five people. But authorities have decided to not allow anyone to move in public places without a valid reason. In his address, Thackeray did not say that it will be a “total lockdown”, similar to the one imposed last year.

Soon after Thackeray’s address, Twitter was flooded with memes and reactions to his address. Some wondered about the delay in announcing the measures during the speech, while others said they were just confused following the 38-minute address. Many resorted to memes to express the confusion.

Watching #UddhavThackeray live on lockdown restrictions be like pic.twitter.com/0Ba0FekpAe— Vinay Maurya (@vinaymaurya28) April 13, 2021

According to the fresh guidelines, industries are allowed to pick up and drop workers. The e-commerce sector has been allowed to deliver essential goods and services. The chief minister said the government was allowing road-side vendors from 7am to 8pm, but no-one will be allowed to eat there.

No religious, social, cultural or political function of any kind will be allowed in the state till May 1. Nevertheless, many expressed annoyance and confusion at the new rules.

#UddhavThackeray talking about corona, lockdown, implementing Restrictions but saying we will not impose lockdown.. But from tomorrow strict RESTRICTIONS WILL BE IMPOSEDMeanwhile me : pic.twitter.com/4Bvu4SHfMX — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) April 13, 2021

Some even commented that his 38-minute long speech failed took a long time to come to the point.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India by the coronavirus disease during the second wave. Daily fresh cases in the state have remained above 40,000 since April 1. On Wednesday, it reported 58,952 fresh cases.

Daily new infections have increased steadily in the state since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in India. It has remained upwards of at least 40,000 infections every day since April 1. On Tuesday, the state reported 60,212 new Covid-19 cases and on Wednesday, it reported 58,952 cases.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here