Twitter Goes Berserk after Unstoppable Messi Scores His 600th Goal for Barcelona

Lionel Messi was in his supreme form when he came out on the pitch during Barcelona vs Liverpool clash in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.
Lionel Messi was in supreme form when he came out on the pitch during Barcelona vs Liverpool clash in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.
With only a goal down, Liverpool looked pretty much in control when the little genius decided to up the ante.
He first scored a rebound goal to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead.
But his next was the one that got everyone talking. The fans across the world got to witness a goal almost poetic when Messi struck a long-range free-kick and the ball curling into the back of the net, giving absolutely no chance to Alisson.
With this goal, Messi brought up his 600th for Barcelona and fans united on Twitter to celebrate the universal GOAT.
Anyone who thinks Lionel Messi is not the best in the world, you’re a nonce. pic.twitter.com/QshhfQMqVz— Jack (@Jack_Law1999) May 1, 2019
The first of 600 ⚽— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019
Leo's 1st official goal came 14 years ago today #Messi600 pic.twitter.com/PYPt74qxeU
Legendary score from Messi. pic.twitter.com/Gy3yaBWc01— Fırat Güzel (@K_Styx65) May 3, 2019
Big numbers were on display.
Cristiano Ronaldo in club football:— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 1, 2019
Games: 801
⚽ Goals: 600
Assists 199
Lionel Messi in club football:
Games: 683
⚽ Goals: 600
Assists 233 pic.twitter.com/jox69k8G3F
#Messi600— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019
Without limits
Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/rhjTjgJHHc
Messi this season:— Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) May 3, 2019
UCL Top Scorer ✔
La Liga Top Scorer ✔
La Liga Top Assister ✔
Barca Top Scorer ✔
Barca Top Assister ✔
Most Goals - 48
Most Assists - 19
Most Free-kick Goals - 7
Most Hat-tricks - 4 pic.twitter.com/GKGQ6TI6dU
Lionel Messi has now scored 600 goals for Barcelona— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 1, 2019
Liverpool are the 76th team he has scored past for Barca
Scored his 1st senior goal 14 years ago today in 2-0 La Liga win v Albacete, May 1st 2005
Has reached 600 senior club goals in 118 games fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/870GTkKiw2
Messi’s freekick from the stands #BarcelonavLiverpool #FCBarcelona #Messi #Messi600 ♂️ pic.twitter.com/je7wBI9og8— Frank Lucas (@ViisasKaveri) May 2, 2019
Leo Messi's latest record for Barcelona =— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 1, 2019
⚽️6⃣0⃣0⃣
6⃣8⃣3⃣#UCL
Barcelona vs Liverpool— Messi (@PrimeLM10_) May 1, 2019
3-0
Highlights#Messi600
pic.twitter.com/VfuNLWYiw0
Messi completes the set. pic.twitter.com/Nr8Yr259bN— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 1, 2019
Most Through Balls in Europe: pic.twitter.com/JNoD0gsFNP— UtdArena. (@utdarena) May 1, 2019
#NotToday pic.twitter.com/xmDAqP1jW0— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 1, 2019
The celebrations.
Reaction when #Messi hits his 600th goal for @FCBarcelona... u have to get excited! Wow ⚽️ ps. Get the sound on #barcalfc #UCL pic.twitter.com/PlgFtZJvHF— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 1, 2019
What a night!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m2PuN9QTAm— Sergi Roberto (@SergiRoberto10) May 1, 2019
Somewhere in Africa, Al hail Messi pic.twitter.com/DbRosWHTI9— FCB HEADQUATERS (@Barcelona_chief) May 2, 2019
1 May 2005— #MESSI600 (@MessiStats_) May 1, 2019
• first goal for Barcelona vs Albacete
1 May 2019
• 600th goal for Barcelona vs Liverpool#MESSI600 pic.twitter.com/l7uyHaof73
#Messi600— Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) May 1, 2019
Another achievement on an unforgettable night.
A genius. A figure that will never be seen again in the world of football. pic.twitter.com/ixGNDfimHK
683 Games— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 1, 2019
⚽ 600 Goals
What a goal from Lionel Messi
pic.twitter.com/teUmJdt695
A Twitter user compiled all the free-kicks by Messi and it's all you need to watch today.
Well this is even better.— Messi (@PrimeLM10_) May 3, 2019
Here's all 52 career free kicks he scored.❤ pic.twitter.com/VlsmqLSxcb
