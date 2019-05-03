Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Twitter Goes Berserk after Unstoppable Messi Scores His 600th Goal for Barcelona

Lionel Messi was in his supreme form when he came out on the pitch during Barcelona vs Liverpool clash in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Goes Berserk after Unstoppable Messi Scores His 600th Goal for Barcelona
Image tweeted by @FCBarcelona.
Loading...
"The fans are worshipping him and you can understand why."

Lionel Messi was in supreme form when he came out on the pitch during Barcelona vs Liverpool clash in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

With only a goal down, Liverpool looked pretty much in control when the little genius decided to up the ante.

He first scored a rebound goal to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead.

But his next was the one that got everyone talking. The fans across the world got to witness a goal almost poetic when Messi struck a long-range free-kick and the ball curling into the back of the net, giving absolutely no chance to Alisson.

With this goal, Messi brought up his 600th for Barcelona and fans united on Twitter to celebrate the universal GOAT.










Big numbers were on display.































The celebrations.



















A Twitter user compiled all the free-kicks by Messi and it's all you need to watch today.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram