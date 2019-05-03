Twitter Goes Berserk after Unstoppable Messi Scores His 600th Goal for Barcelona

Anyone who thinks Lionel Messi is not the best in the world, you’re a nonce. pic.twitter.com/QshhfQMqVz — Jack (@Jack_Law1999) May 1, 2019

The first of 600 ⚽

Leo's 1st official goal came 14 years ago today #Messi600 pic.twitter.com/PYPt74qxeU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019

Legendary score from Messi. pic.twitter.com/Gy3yaBWc01 — Fırat Güzel (@K_Styx65) May 3, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo in club football:



Games: 801

⚽ Goals: 600

Assists 199



Lionel Messi in club football:



Games: 683

⚽ Goals: 600

Assists 233 pic.twitter.com/jox69k8G3F — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 1, 2019

Messi this season:



UCL Top Scorer ✔

La Liga Top Scorer ✔

La Liga Top Assister ✔

Barca Top Scorer ✔

Barca Top Assister ✔

Most Goals - 48

Most Assists - 19

Most Free-kick Goals - 7

Most Hat-tricks - 4 pic.twitter.com/GKGQ6TI6dU — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) May 3, 2019

Lionel Messi has now scored 600 goals for Barcelona



Liverpool are the 76th team he has scored past for Barca



Scored his 1st senior goal 14 years ago today in 2-0 La Liga win v Albacete, May 1st 2005



Has reached 600 senior club goals in 118 games fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/870GTkKiw2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 1, 2019

Leo Messi's latest record for Barcelona =



⚽️6⃣0⃣0⃣

6⃣8⃣3⃣#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 1, 2019

Reaction when #Messi hits his 600th goal for @FCBarcelona... u have to get excited! Wow ⚽️ ps. Get the sound on #barcalfc #UCL pic.twitter.com/PlgFtZJvHF — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 1, 2019

Somewhere in Africa, Al hail Messi pic.twitter.com/DbRosWHTI9 — FCB HEADQUATERS (@Barcelona_chief) May 2, 2019

1 May 2005

• first goal for Barcelona vs Albacete



1 May 2019

• 600th goal for Barcelona vs Liverpool#MESSI600 pic.twitter.com/l7uyHaof73 — #MESSI600 (@MessiStats_) May 1, 2019

#Messi600

Another achievement on an unforgettable night.

A genius. A figure that will never be seen again in the world of football. pic.twitter.com/ixGNDfimHK — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) May 1, 2019

683 Games

⚽ 600 Goals



What a goal from Lionel Messi

pic.twitter.com/teUmJdt695 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 1, 2019

Well this is even better.

Here's all 52 career free kicks he scored.❤ pic.twitter.com/VlsmqLSxcb — Messi (@PrimeLM10_) May 3, 2019