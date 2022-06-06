UFO at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Here is What Netizens Think

A four-day-long series of extravagant events mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. In 2022, the queen became the first British monarch to serve 70 years donning the crown. On June 3, the queen, along with the royal family members, made several appearances, including one at Buckingham Palace. While some were busy celebrating the jubilee, netizens are convinced they have spotted a UFO flying across the sky during the celebrations on June 2. During the event, many people from around the world watched the Trooping the Colour parade and the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (RAF) or the Red Arrows’ flypast. In a video, which was uploaded on Reddit, something like an unidentified flying object (UFO) can be seen zooming across the sky, right behind the planes. The video has now been deleted.

A total of nine planes flew across the sky to leave behind a colourful trail of red white and blue smoke. The presence of an unexpected object has led to speculation. While some are deeming it a UFO, others believe that it was some unscheduled activity of a tenth aircraft. As per reports by Times Nows, a person commented, “Just watched the BigJetTV angle again, this goes WAY too fast to be a drone or balloon in the wind. I’m inclined to say this is a genuine [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena].” People, however, have also dismissed the claims of a UFO as one of the birds or drones hovering around.

Meanwhile, amid the pomp and show for the monarch, there was one member of the royal family who stole the show and became the talking point on social media post the event. Prince Louis, the youngest son of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, went viral for his antics at the event.

Several candid shots surfaced on the internet showing the four-year-old prince making funny faces, including one where he is trying to shun the loud noise of the Royal Air Force jets during the flypast. Posts for his adorable and hilarious facial expressions became fodder for the trending section on social media. Prince Louis was also captured chatting with his great-grandmother, the Queen.

