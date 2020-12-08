UFO Expert Can't Think of a 'Rational Explanation' to UK Cop's Video of Mysterious Light in Sky

A video footage shot along the A59 between Skipton and Bolton Abbey in England's North Yorkshire has captured what is believed to be an unidentified flying object (UFO).

The traffic cop who recorded the footage claims that the cluster of light appeared to be made of smaller clusters of spherical objects. As per him, the object hovered mid-air before disappearing, reported The Sun.

Speaking about the footage, UFO expert Gary Heseltine, who was a former detective, said that he “cannot think of a rational explanation for such a tight cluster of light.” He received the footage from the traffic cop who spotted the UFO. The US UFO Hunters team confirmed the authenticity of the footage.

The report quotes alien experts saying that the clip showed an unidentified anomalous light. However, Gary has said that the camera has not been able to capture in sufficient detail what the officer was able to see. Gary further said that the traffic cop who observed the light mentioned that he had slowed down his patrol car to confirm if the object was a searchlight or an aircraft using its afterburner.

As per the report, the UFO expert said that the Pentagon had admitted that there are unidentified objects flying in the US airspace. He said, “I would speculate that these things are also doing the same thing in the UK.”

Watch the video of the incident here:

Mysterious 'UFO' object appears in the skies above Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/Bwa44v2edf — The Sun (@TheSun) December 8, 2020

Gary, who studies UFO sightings, took retirement from his job at the British Transport Police in 2013 after serving 24 years in the service of the organisation.

He is currently the lead researcher and co-writer for a feature-length documentary named Capel Green which will be released in 2021. The film is on the subject of strange occurrences in and around Rendlesham Forest, when in December 1980, there were several sightings of unexplained lights. The incident is known as Britain’s Roswell because of the 1947 Roswell UFO incident where, as per the US military, a United States Army Air Forces balloon crashed at a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico.

However, conspiracy theorists have claimed that it was an accident involving UFOs. Speaking about his research, Gary, who is also the editor of the UFO Truth Magazine, said, “I believe the public have not been told the full story and I want to give them the full facts.”

Recently, a leaked photo from a Pentagon report also surfaced on the internet. The photo seems to have captured a UFO.

