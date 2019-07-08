UFO Expert Claims There Might be a Bird on Mars, Or Something Much More Sinister

A self-proclaimed expert on UFO sightings has now claimed that the NASA Curiosity Rover has captured a flying bird in one of its Red Planet photos. Notably, US space agency NASA has been exploring the Gale Crater on Mars since 2012 with the help of the Curiosity rover.

Now, alien life hunter and UFO conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring has taken to his etdatabase.com blog to broadcast his claims.

According to Express UK, Waring took to his blog to write, "This flying bird on Mars was found by Marcelo Irazusta who actually found a bird flying across the surface of Mars captured last week by the Curiosity Rover!," adding, "This is impossible, and yet, there it is … captured in a photo on a NASA website."

He further went on to claim, "The Curiosity Rover has a 13 minute delay from the time they push the keys on Earth to the time rover get it. So if this is a large bird, then it was taken by accident and was probably not in that area for long."

The speculations are based on a tiny black speck that can be seen against a great sky in the black and white photograph taken on Sol 2446.

Interestingly, Waring further speculated two things. He wrote, "Either animals exist on Mars or – and I hate this idea, but it needs to be considered – the rover might not be on Mars at all, but on Devon island in Canada."

According to Warring, "Devon is a desolate island area with only a handful of people and NASA has gone there many times to test the rovers in a environment similar to Mars.”

Notably, Devon Island is the world's largest uninhabited island selected by NASA for testing its Mars exploration technology.