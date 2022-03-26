UFO Expert Says 'World Will Change Forever' in Case of Alien Invasion

A former advisor to the Ministry of Defence and an expert on extraterrestrial life and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) has warned that an alien invasion on Earth could “change the world forever.” The statement is one of the fruits of the discussions held at secret meetings at the Royal Society, London. Royal Society is an exclusive scientific community whose members saw the likes of Sir Issac Newton, Albert Einstein, and Charles Darwin. 56-year-old Nick Pope was an advisor to the Ministry of Defence in the British Government during 1991 and 1994. Nick worked in the field of aliens, UFOs, and investigative reports on their sightings. Nick Pope revealed that discussions around aliens and their interaction with earthlings have, in the past, erupted at, as Nick calls it, “the very heart of scientific establishment,” the Royal Society.

During an interview with Blaze TV’s ‘Indistinguishable From Magic,’ Nick said, “If we find aliens, or they find us, the world will change forever.” Nick further stated that some of the deepest thinkers have had detailed discussions on questions about the possibilities and outcomes of alien interaction with humans.

Here's my latest article, joining the dots about recent revelations concerning government, the military, the intelligence community, the scientific community, and UFOs! #UFO #UFOs #ufotwitter https://t.co/jwCxiCKvxu— Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) March 25, 2022

One of the most recurring questions, according to Nick, is about the reaction of people to interacting with extraterrestrial life. “It is a question that comes up again and again, relating to disclosure, and it is cited by many as being a reason why governments might want to cover up the truth about UIFPOs,” said Nick, as reported by Mirror.

Nick revealed that members of the Royal Society believe that announcements about finding aliens would have very little effect on people as they already believe in extra-terrestrial life iscertain. “You do not shock people by telling them something they already believe.” However, interacting or in cases of invasion, things might go wrong or become so influential that the world gets forced to turn over a new leaf.

