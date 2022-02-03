UFO Expert Thought The Shining Object in Space Was Gold. It Was Astronaut's Poop

Scott C Waring, a UFO expert, recently asserted that he had seen a shining object in space and thought it was made of gold. However, when people came to know what the object really was, it cracked them up.

Scott said that he saw a mysterious golden object on the International Space Station on February 1. He captured it with a NASA ISS live cam. Scott shared about this on UFO Sightings Daily. In the pictures, a shining object could be seen floating in the air. At first, Scott thought that it was gold but then he came to know that it was some astronaut’s poop.

Without realising that he was only seeing human excreta, the UFO expert thought it was a piece of gold floating in space and it looked like some metal. But when he looked closely at the pictures, he understood it was an astronaut’s poop.

For those who don’t know, the experts of NASA have been trying to find the valuable metals hidden in space for years. Several space ships that go to space, convert into debris. Then this debris keeps floating there. Apart from this the astronaut’s waste, including their poop, is also thrown into space.

Scott now believes that he might have mistaken such a waste for gold.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.