UFO in Gujarat? Mysterious Lights Spotted in Sky Baffle People, Experts Claim Different

Speculations of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) triggered after mysterious rows of bright lights gliding across the sky were spotted in Gujarat’s Junagadh and the surrounding region on the night of June 21. Advisor of Gujarat Council of Science and Technology, Narottam Sahoo did not buy the theory of unusual light being a UFO. While speaking to ANI, Sahoo said that some satellite passing through the low earth orbit could have caused lighting.

The videos and pictures of the event feature about four to seven bright lights gliding in the row in the sky. Shared by a Twitter handle Fenish Ladani, the video has around 1,000 views. Calling it an unusual activity and sharing its location of occurrence, the microblogging site user wrote that it looked like a UFO.

Found some unsual activity for long timelooks #UFOlocation keshod/Gujarat pic.twitter.com/vEElqEuKiZ — Fenish Ladani (@fenish_ladani) June 21, 2021

Later, the GUJCOST Advisor informed that people sighted 30-40 mysterious lights blinking in a straight line in the Saurashtra region. This led to curiosity among the people of the region. As per space science, there could be three reasons for sightseeing these lights. He said that one of the reasons could be that a small portion of a meteoroid had entered the surface of the earth which appeared as the glowing light streaks. While the other could be that there are chances of it being a shooting star.

The GUJCOST Advisor highlighted that there were multiple lights in a row. It was also possible that it might be just some satellite passing through the low earth orbit. He informed that there are around 3,000 satellites functional in the earth’s lower orbit.

Sahoo said that exactly the same sightings were also reported from multiple parts of the United States when Elon Musk’s SpaceX had launched the Falcon rocket. He assured me that it is definitely a sighting of some satellite and there was nothing to worry about.

