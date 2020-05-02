UFO or Green Lantern? Old Breathtaking Photo of Meteor Strikes Social Media Again

Snapping a meteor on camera is not a cakewalk. A picture of a Green Meteor captured back in 2016 has resurfaced on social media and netizens are coming up with various theories as to what ‘actually’ is being seen in the picture.

The photo was captured by Bangalore based science photographer Prasenjeet Yadav. The picture shows a meteor emitting an emerald green flash as it rushes towards the ground.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Prasenjeet said that it was one of the most memorable shot he has ever captured and also the first image that National Geographic published in 2016.

As soon as the picture went viral, people started claiming that it was a photo of DC superhero Green Lantern or an alien invasion. Some even said that the picture was not of a meteor.

seconds before Alderaan was destroyed — Jonathan Brown (@KrypTanko) April 26, 2020

Green lantern coming back to earth — jon (@jt_shadow35) April 26, 2020

Sharing the picture, Prasenjeet said that he had captured the Green Meteor while taking a time-lapse to document the urbanisation around the Sky islands in southern India.

He also described how he has set the camera at 15-second exposure for 999 shots to come up with this picture.

"Green Meteor's greenish colour comes from a combination of the heating of oxygen around the meteor and the mix of minerals ignited as the rock enters Earth’s atmosphere,” he wrote.