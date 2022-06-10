UFO Sighting? Bright Ball of Light in the Sky Leaves Onlookers Baffled in US

Several people witnessed a bright ball of light in the night sky in the state of Missouri on May 16. People were left completely stunned after the spotting. It seems like the UFO moved across the sky for an hour. A bright light was visible for an hour in the sky, Melissa Bates of Farmington told The Sun. This comes in just a few days after her friend also saw a similar glow in the sky. In the footage, a bright ball of light moving across the sky can be seen. Approximately 30 seconds later, it seems to change direction. Melissa was left baffled. While speaking to the Sun, she said, “It does move with intent it seems. Still don’t have a clue what it is.”

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. In the US, UFO sightings have become a common phenomenon. Earlier, in Texas, a man named Conner had claimed to film an orb plunging to the ground. The 23-year-old Conner was on a night shift when he reportedly witnessed the streak of light. As per a report by WION, he said, “Best case scenario, it was a meteor because I’ve never seen one. And worst-case scenario, an alien invasion.”

Earlier in December last year, a video captured by a pilot flying over the Pacific Ocean wenr viral on social media. In the clip, a synchronised fleet of what many claim to be UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) can be seen flying a few miles away from the flight the pilot was in. The footage shot at 39,000 ft, starts with the view of the horizon and the orange hue of the sun spread across the sky. The pilot then zooms in, and around 12 illuminated dots are seen flying in perfect order. There are some lights that flicker and disappear but then appear again. Then, moments later, all the dots vanish into the cloudscape. The pilot, baffled by what he captured, is heard saying, “I do not know what that is. That is some weird s**t,” in the clip. The pilot thought it was a fleet of UFOs, as per a Mirror report.

