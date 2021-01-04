UFO Spotted by Multiple Witnesses in Hawaii, Viral Video Shows Blue Object Falling into Sea

It seems an unidentified flying object made a special appearance on New Year’s Eve in Hawaii. A footage going viral on social media shows a blue object lighting the skies of Hawaii just ahead of the new year. The flying oblong object was spotted by multiple residents of the American island which later fell into the ocean.

The object was spotted last week at around 8.30 pm by a local who dialled up the country's emergency number 911 to inform the authorities, according to Hawaii News Now. According to the website, the officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that there were no aircraft incidents or accidents in the area at the time. However, multiple witnesses reported seeing a large blue object fall out of the sky and into the ocean.

In one of the videos being shared on Twitter, a woman can be heard saying, “Something is in the sky. What is that?” The 38-year-old lady, Misitina Sape informed about capturing the image at 8:26 pm near Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli.

Blue UFO Spotted over Hawaii pic.twitter.com/AGo20DBnqv — ShrimpZoo (@shrimpzoo) January 2, 2021

Another woman, Moriah spotted the same object passing over Princess Kahanu Estates, said the report. She told Hawaii News Now that she looked up and then she was surprised to see the object in the sky. The report also mentioned that the UFO was moving quite quickly. A few eye-witnesses mentioned that they also saw a white light appear next to the blue light.

The website reports that a spokesperson from Honolulu police station has told them that they did not have any information. An FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor told the news agency that they received a report from police on the night of December 29, 2020 about a possible flying object down in the area but it had no aircraft disappear off radars and no reports of overdue or missing aircraft.

The news comes at a time when Harvard University professor Avi Loeb has hinted that extra-terrestrial life has already contacted us in 2017 when an interstellar space object came into the Solar System.

According to Professor Loeb, Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object that was discovered on October 19, 2017, was not just another asteroid but most likely a disk less than a millimetre thick, with sail-like proportions for its unusual acceleration as it moved away from the Sun. In his upcoming book Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, the astronomer delves deeper into alien theories.