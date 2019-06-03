Take the pledge to vote

Not a Bird or Plane: Chinese Netizens Share 'Proof' of Spotting UFO During Naval Exercise

The reports of the UFO sightings came from Shandong, Shanxi, Hebei and Henan provinces.

June 3, 2019
Chinese social media is abuzz with netizens claiming to have spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) across multiple provinces of China when the Navy was conducting military exercises, official media reported on Sunday.

China conducted naval exercises in the Bohai Sea and Bohai Straits on Saturday and Sunday.

Amid the naval exercises, residents across several Chinese provinces took to social media claiming that they have spotted an UFO with a glowing fiery tail streak across the sky, the Global Times reported.

Netizens posted photos and videos of the “UFO” on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media, claiming that they saw the glowing flying object in the sky at around 4:00 am on Sunday.

The reports of the UFO sightings came from Shandong, Shanxi, Hebei and Henan provinces. Some netizens said it was not the first time they have spotted seeing such an object in the sky.

Some netizens speculated that the mysterious object could be related to the military exercises in the Bohai Sea, such as a submarine-launched ballistic missile test. No official explanation has been given so far, the report said.





