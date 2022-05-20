UFOs or Clouds? Scientists Explain Why 'Flying Saucers' are Spotted in the Sky

While several theories pertaining to UFOs have been in news lately, the Met office took to its official TikToK handle to explain a phenomenon which can be mistaken for UFO. Termed as altocumulus lenticularis, the phenomenon looks similar to a flying saucer. According to a report by Ladbible, the Met Office, while speaking to Edinburgh Live said, while “they are quite unusual in the British Isles” they do “occasionally occur”. The office further explained how it looks like the shape of flying saucers in science fiction. Also, the real lenticular clouds are one of the most common explanations for UFO sightings all across the globe. “When air blows across a mountain range, in certain circumstances, it can set up a train of large standing waves in the air downstream, rather like ripples forming in a river when water flows over an obstruction,” the office explained.

This phenomenon can also be a reason for some strong winds and cold temperatures. “On the ground, they can result in very strong gusty winds in one place, with still air only a few hundred metres away.”

It has also been explained that pilots of powered aircraft tend to avoid flying near lenticular clouds. This is because of the turbulence that they can cause.

Meanwhile, the Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, recently captured a set of eerie images of what looked like extra-terrestrial debris. The debris, however, belonged to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and was part of the Mars Mission of 2020. The mission included the conveyance of Mars rover, Perseverance, and copter, Ingenuity. The two landed on the surface of the red planet on February 18, last year. The disk-like structure, which resembled a UFO, is actually the debris of the parachute and the back shell that assisted Perseverance and Ingenuity for a safe landing.

“Ingenuity’s images offer a different vantage point. If they either reinforce that our systems worked as we think they worked or provide even on dataset of engineering information for Mars sample return planning, it will be amazing. And if not, the pictures are still phenomenal and inspiring,” said Ian Clark, former Perseverance engineer, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), in a press release.

