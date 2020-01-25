Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ugandan Climate Activist Removed from News Agency Photo with Greta Thunberg Causes Outrage

Vanessa Nakate was dismayed to find that she had been cropped out of a photo published by a news agency.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
Ugandan Climate Activist Removed from News Agency Photo with Greta Thunberg Causes Outrage
Photo: Twitter/ Vanessa Nakate

Vanessa Nakate, a twenty-three old Ugandan climate activist who attended the World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos along with Greta Thunberg and others, was dismayed to find that she had been cropped out of a photo published by news agency, Associated Press.

On Friday, Nakate took part in a news conference on climate change, which was attended by other climate activists like Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Isabelle Axelsson and Loukina Tille. As is the norm, photos were clicked of all four after the press conference. However, when the news agency published the image, it cropped Nakate out, which can only be described as an act of racism, since she was the only African activist at the conference.

Nakate took to Twitter to express how humiliating and hurtful the incident was.

She also shared a ten minute long video on what it means to be cropped out of a photo:

In the video, she talks about how this isn't just being racist towards her, but also the continent she represents. She posted the same in another tweet:

Greta Thunberg too responded to Nakate and said "I’m so sorry they did this to you... you are the last one who would deserve that! We are all so grateful for what you are doing and we all send love and support!!Hope to see you soon again!!"

