Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Ugandan Imam Shocked to Find His Newly-Wed Wife Was a Man Pretending to be Woman

The imam claimed he hadn't been intimate with his 'wife' after their wedding because she told him she was menstruating.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ugandan Imam Shocked to Find His Newly-Wed Wife Was a Man Pretending to be Woman
Image for representation. Credits: Flickr Creative commons/allymadesomething.

In a bizarre accident, an imam from Uganda was suspended by his mosque, after his newly-wed wife was found to be, in reality, a man.

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, found out the truth when his wife was caught stealing a neighbour’s TV set in Kayunga and was searched by the police.

The imposter later admitted that he pretended to be a woman, so he could marry the imam and steal his money, local media reported.

After the incident was discovered, Mutumba was suspended from his duties as a cleric at the Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque.

Even though he did not know about the deceit and has been shocked a fair amount himself, his mosque considered it right to suspend him.

The head cleric said it was to “preserve the integrity of their faith”.

According to Daily Mail, Mutumba claimed he hadn't been intimate with his 'wife' after their wedding because she told him she was menstruating.

It was reported that he thought that he was marrying a woman Swabullah Nabukeera when they wed in December.

The suspect was exposed when he was arrested for theft of a television set and clothes from Mutumba’s next-door neighbours.

Friends and colleagues of the imam said they were also fooled by the imposter as he usually wore a hijab, had a “sweet soft voice” and “walked like a woman”.

One of Mutumba’s friends also revealed that he had complained some days after the wedding that his new bride refused “to undress while they slept”.

The case is being investigated and Mutumba was known to have been receiving counseling to recover from the shock, Daily Mail reported.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram