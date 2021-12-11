‘Ugly’ Sunfish Snapped in California by Two Fishermen, Can Make it to Guinness Book if...

There are several types of animals present in the depth of the ocean. Some of these often come in front of people, while many remain buried under the sea. From time to time, many such creatures come to the surface, and they are so unique that it becomes difficult to trust our eyes.

Recently, two fishermen in California shared a picture of a giant fish. After seeing the fish, people could not believe that such a creature could even exist. The bigger this fish is, the uglier it is. The fish is called sunfish and has been nominated for the world’s largest fish record, but now it is facing a hitch.

According to the reports, this fish was seen at Laguna Beach in California. Two fishermen named Rich German and Matt Wheaton, who went fishing there, saw this fish swimming in the water. The fish was so huge that it could not be caught. But the fishermen were quick to click a picture of the sunfish.

Now, the picture of this big sunfish is going viral on social media and attracting the attention of netizens. Whoever caught the glimpse of this massive fish is completely amused. As soon as the photos of this monster fish went viral, people were shocked and amused to see it. They even called it the ugliest fish ever seen.

According to reports, German said that this sunfish was about 10 feet long. It looked like someone had eaten half of it. Let us tell you that according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the world’s largest sunfish was found in Chiba, Japan in 1996. Its weight was 23 hundred kilos.

This fish can make a world record, but experts have said that the picture of the fish is not enough for this. It is necessary to capture it. If the fish is caught, it will be carried for measuring and weighing, and only after that, it can make it to the record book.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.