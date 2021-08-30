UK: 20-year-old University Student Downs Vodka Bottle, Dies of Alcohol Poisoning

Twenty-year-old Mikey Cunniffe, a second-year mechanical engineering student at Manchester Metropolitan University from Wigan, tragically died of alcohol poisoning on October 30, 2020. Mikey downed a bottle of vodka in one go while drinking with his housemates.

According to the reports, on the intervening night of October 29 and 30, Mikey decided to binge drink a bottle of vodka. After drinking, he fell asleep in his friend’s bed. Hours later, Mikey’s friends heard him ‘snoring loudly’. To stop Mikey’s snore, his friends moved him to the floor. They tried to wake him up after he continued to snore.

A little later, one of his friends noticed that his lips had turned blue and he had stopped breathing. They called an ambulance and a paramedics team that arrived at the scene pronounced Mikey dead due to alcohol poisoning.

Speaking about the incident, Mikey’s mother Christine Yates said that the death of her son in October would haunt her for the rest of her life. Christine described her son as not usually the one who would go for drinking. He will be dearly missed.

Heavy drinking is something that we’ve all done and woken up with a bad hangover but I guess Mikey was just unlucky, Christine added.

Mikey was also a part of a music band with his friends, having taught himself to play the guitar at the age of 15. He could also speak Spanish and Italian and would enjoy salsa dancing and mixed martial arts.

Mikey’s step-mother, Amanda Cunniffe, organized a charity cycle ride from Manchester to Blackpool to raise money and donate it to a charity in his memory.

Amanda said, “All the money raised £1,000, will go towards a charity called The Compassionate Friends. The charity supports those family members who have suffered the death of their child of any age from any cause.” Mickey’s mother and stepmother have warned other young people to know their alcohol limits.

