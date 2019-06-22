Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UK Animal Charity Offers Students Chance to Hang Out with Cats While Revising for Exams, Here’s Why

Animals not only help reduce stress but are also excellent companions that make a person happy and boost his or her energy levels.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UK Animal Charity Offers Students Chance to Hang Out with Cats While Revising for Exams, Here’s Why
Cats can (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

The benefits of having an animal around are numerous. They not only prove to be excellent cuddle buddies but help a person de-stress as well. Now, an animal charity in north London has launched an initiative to help calm the students' nerves while revising for exams.

According to the Metro, students can book a two-hour slot at the Wood Green- The Animals Charity till 26 June where they can sit in a specially created room which has been designed for studying -- replete with soundproof walls to keep away distractions. And to top it all, the charity is going to fill the room with lots and lots of rescue cats and kittens.

According to various researches conducted over the years, animals not only help reduce stress but are also excellent companions that make a person happy and boost his or her energy levels. According to a 2001 study, researchers found that pet-owning patients with high blood pressure could keep their blood pressure lower during times of mental stress than patients without pets.

Keeping such studies in mind, the organisers feel that it will be perfect for students gearing up to sit for an exam to be surrounded by the cats as they study.

However, makers have admitted that the purpose of the initiative is two-fold. While it is aimed to help humans, they hope to highlight kittens that are in need of fostering and adoption as well.

Incidentally, apart from reducing stress, here's how pets help:

Studies show they increase confidence and lower stress. The 2012 studies, both published in the Journal of Research in Personality, came to similar conclusions.

They lower blood pressure. Researchers found that simply petting a cat or dog can reduce blood pressure. Furthermore, having pets has a beneficial effect on heart health.

Pets also inspire their owners to exercise more frequently. They provide unconditional companionship thus keeping a person happier and less prone to slipping into depression. Sometimes, they simply teach us to enjoy and live in the moment.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram