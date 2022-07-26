UK Artist Emma Towers-Evans's Latest Piece of Art Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

Social media has given numerous platforms to budding and talented artists to showcase their work to a vast audience. One such marvellous piece of art shared by Emma Towers-Evans has made people rub their eyes. Emma has made a beautiful drawing of a finger. One would think then why so much hype about it? But first, you see the video posted by her. She is a hyperrealist pencil artist based in the UK

Emma Towers Evans captioned “It’s no joke when I say this is the most difficult drawing I have EVER done. Navigating skin textures like this takes so much focus – my brain is melting just thinking about how much more there is to do,” she captioned the post, adding, “Having said all that – a challenge like this leaves me very happy because I KNOW I will be a better artist at the end of it.”



Isn’t it absorbing? One can automatically sink into the intricacies of the finger. Evans, in her drawing, has tried to make almost every line on the hand. During the iris shot of the video, it appears so real. It almost took 35 hours to draw this mesmerising piece of art. The art of Emma focuses on every aspect like the shine of the hand, half-folded finger, knuckles, and lines on the hand. The more you observe it, the more you know the elements of her art.

Like you and me, netizens have also gone crazy. People are liking, sharing, and comment on her video like anything. A user wrote “Wonderful!! Incredibly realistic. I thought it was a photo, and it was a portentous draw instead. A great masterpiece’’ Another wrote, “It’s already a lot if I can draw a hand … Really well done”. This is not the end of the appreciation she is receiving worldwide because of her realistic art.

The video now has attracted the eyeballs of more than 6 crore people worldwide. Emma has kept up with the challenge and will draw the other four fingers. Netizens are waiting for her other four fingers to get viral.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here