UK Bar Owner Denies Entry To Unvaccinated Daughter, Wins Praises All Over

A woman’s decision to bar her unvaccinated daughter from entering her pub in the UK has been drawing praises worldwide. Shelly Jones, who owns Minerva Inn in Plymouth, recently introduced the rule mandating the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry into her club. While the decision was in sync with many other pubs introducing similar rules, Shelly’s commitment to the rule has left people impressed. She turned away her daughter away and denied her entry because she had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, reported DailyMail.

Shelly realises that the decision might not fully prevent the spread of the virus but feels it’s going to offer some help. She said the main motive behind this decision is to prevent older customers from catching the virus. The bar owner added that while young people may not get the virus due to their better immunity, they might pass it on to her customers in their 80s or 90s.

Shelly’s husband extended his full support to the decision and said that he was standing with his wife. However, not everyone is pleased with Shelly’s strict rules and many customers expressed their displeasure and called it discriminatory. One such customer who was denied entry at the bar due to the new rules shared his review on Facebook and alerted people who were not completely vaccinated. He said that young people who ‘sacrificed’ their jabs for older people or people who can’t get vaccinated due to some medical conditions aren’t welcome at the bar. He even talked about exploring legalities about Shelly’s decision.

Reacting to such concerns, Shelly’s husband said that policy was not discriminatory. The rule was introduced for the safety of their regular patrons and was going to stay for the time being.

