UK Barmaid Gets Prosthetic Eye Replaced With Golden Eye After Mean Comments

Twenty-five-year-old Danni Winrow is having a ball after swapping her false eye for a sparkly gold version. However, it has not been easy going for the Liverpool-based barmaid. Her decision to go for the golden alternative has been fuelled by years of trolling and insensitive comments directed toward her false eye, especially at work. However, she had no choice. She has had to live with the false eye as far as she can remember.

Danny was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at the age of just six months, according to a report in The Sun. Because of this, the doctors had to remove one of her eyes completely and replace it with a prosthetic one while she was still a toddler. A rare kind of eye cancer, retinoblastoma, would cost her more than her eye as cancer could have spread to other parts of her body, had it not been removed.



Growing up, she faced a lot of teasing due to her prosthetic eye. She was teased at school and then last year by pub customers. One man even tipped her to fix her ‘dead eye’, which she says was the final nail in the coffin.

That was when Danni had had enough and decided to spend £162 (Rs 15,000) with the National Artificial Eye Service to get a golden eye. She said, “My boyfriend, mum and dad were all happy. I was happy with embracing it. I’m here, living my best life.” She now proudly shows off her golden eye on her social media profile.



On her new golden eye, Danni says that since she was already subjected to comments anyways, she might as well give the commenters a fun reason to do it. “At this point, I always wear the gold one. I feel much better now when I see myself in the mirror,” she said.

