UK-based Youtubers Prank Tourists With 'Worst AirBnB', Get Inundated With Bookings

The Travel industry is competitive and attracts travel enthusiasts from all over the world. The search for the right hotels, hostels, and homestays is one of the major parts of planning your trip and can also be quite frustrating at times.

A group of friends from England faced a similar predicament and decided to create their own AirBnB property. However, in their quest to make it one of the cheapest and basic AirBnBs, the friends ended up creating the worst AirBnB till date.

Rhys Simmons, Jamie Kamaz and Hitchin are a group of friends who also run a YouTube channel called 'Passion Squad', where they upload their pranks and stunts. For their latest prank, the group wanted to make “the cheapest, most unique Airbnb experience”. After looking up online for some inspiration, the trio finally zeroed on the unique Null Stern hotels of Switzerland.

The Swiss hotels are renowned for their open-air rooms, called Null Stern which translates to Zero Stars. The hotel eliminates the concept of walls and a roof altogether, giving its guests a feel of camping. Located in the middle of the Swiss Alps, it only features a bed with linens.

However what the boys from Passion Squad did was a lot different from the sumptuous Swiss Alps experience. The group bought cheapest products from mattresses, to night stands, to basic cutlery and linens. They also sourced their items from people who were giving stuff on Facebook.

The group then set up their AirBnB property under a tree surrounded by lush greenery. Complemented with a bedside lamp that not really works but gives a home-like feel, the boys uploaded their newly created Airbnb site.

To their surprise, people were actually booking the place. The unexpected response even made them think of switching their careers from Youtubers to full time Hoteliers.