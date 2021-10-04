UK Marks Its 34th Black History Month in October, Here’s Why It is Significant

The regency-era show ‘Bridgerton’ may have brought in a multi-racial cast with prominent roles given to Black actors in a London high society setting, but the reality back then was much too different. Although in her blog, romance novelist and historian Vanessa Riley has spoken about Black nobility being present in those times, most of them were relegated to domestic work and not really place of prominence in society. So as the UK enters into its 34th year of celebrating Black History month, here’s a brief look at the history and significance of the month-long event.

In the UK, the Black History Month was marked for the first time in October of 1987. The year incidentally happened to be the 150th anniversary of Caribbean freedom. The month was celebrated under the guidance of Ghanaian analyst and scribe Akyaaba Addai-Sebo, who was a member of the Ethnic Minorities Unit at the Greater London Council (GLC). To help realise their dreams of starting the History month in UK, Addai-Sebo set in motion an idea to help recognise contributions by people from African, Asian and Caribbean people in helping to enrich UK’s economic, cultural and political life. It finally resulted in Black History Month in the UK being officially registered between October 1 to October 31.

In Cardiff this year, the statue of Betty Campbell MBE was unveiled. As the first black head teacher in Welsh history, she had been part of UK government’s race relations board and introduced Black History Month in school curriculum.

Even as the US and Canada mark Black History Month in February to keep celebrations in line with birthdays of abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, UK does it in October. Talking to the Black History Month magazine in 2017, Akyaaba Addai-Sebo said since in October children are ‘fresh after the long summer vacation’, they would be more involved in the events. Also October has significance for African chiefs and leaders gather who come together during this month to ‘settle their differences’, the month is a good time to revive one’s roots and history.

The Black History Month in UK is now in its 34th year and buoyed by renewed resistance after spirited Black Lives Matter protests in the US and elsewhere over a period of time, authorities across UK are organising various events to show solidarity with the importance of the month.

The St Fagans National Museum of History in Wales, which also happens to be one of Europe’s largest open-air museums, will showcase stories of Windrush families and their descendants to show their contribution to Welsh communities, The Guardian said.

In Scotland, as part of celebrations, the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights is also organsing talks, workshops and concerts. A walking tour in Scotland’s commercial capital of Glasgow will trace the city’s links to slavery and abolition movement and more.

London’s Imperial War Museum will also organise an exhibition that will highlight stories of brave men and women during World War II.

