UK Bride Sues Wedding Venue For Rs 1.5 Crore After Slipping on Spilled Drinks

Weddings are incomplete without some confusion and delays, but no bride, groom, or their families would want any goof-ups or untoward incidents on their big day. Unfortunately, if you have a big wedding venue, not much can be controlled and looked after. Therefore, some mishaps can lead to big repercussions. Something similar happened with a UK bride, who has now filed a lawsuit against an award-winning wedding venue for a whopping £1,50,000 (Rs 1.5 crore).

According to a Metro UK report, bride Cara Donovan has sued the company after she slipped on a hi-tech ‘twinkling dance floor’ and broke her elbow. Donovan claimed that contrary to what the makers of the LED-lit laminated plastic floor recommended, the staff of Leez Priory failed to stop people from taking drinks on it.

She stated that the tables were placed by the edge of the floor, and it encouraged people to drink and dance on the platform. When people spilled booze on the ‘highly slippery’ surface, she said the staff of the company failed to mop it up.

The incident took place in September 2018, and even after three operations since her fall, Donovan is still in permanent pain. Hence, she is not able to get back to work as a special-needs teacher. The mother of two is suing Country House Weddings Ltd, which runs the 16th century Tudor manor house. The firm was once voted the Best UK Wedding Venue by magazine readers.

Donovan’s barrister Philip Goddard said that during the evening, guests would go on to the dance floor, holding glasses of drink, and spilled it while dancing. Talking about her injury, he said that it has hampered her ability to write, drive, or use any two-handed machinery.

It was reported that the firm’s defence to the action was not available in the court papers. Donovan’s claims are yet to be tested in evidence by a judge.

